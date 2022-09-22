No crashes or fire calls were reported during the week.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Theft was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin …a threat was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a car versus animal incident was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 334th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Thursday, Sept. 8
A disturbance was reported at the McGregor High School … an animal complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … vandalism was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Sept. 9
Trespass was reported on 370th Ln./410th Ave. in the Aitkin area …a property matter was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area …a property matter was reported on 490th St. in the McGregor area … a harassment or domestic abuse violation was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area … a scam was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area … a harassment or domestic abuse violation was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area … something was reported missing on 190th Pl. in the Finlayson area.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE/1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Sept. 11
An assault was reported on Stoner Ave. SE/Cedar St. in Hill City … a child matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the Goodland area … theft was reported on 1st St. in McGregor … someone was reported intoxicated on E 1st Ave./N. 2nd St. in McGregor … a threat was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area.
Monday, Sept. 12
A search warrant report came from C.R. 62 in Cohasset … a runaway was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area … a probation matter was reported on 193rd Pl. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday Sept. 13
Theft was reported on 292nd St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
