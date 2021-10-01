Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on 2nd St. NE/1st Ave. NE in Aitkin Sept. 20; at an undisclosed location in the Isle area Sept. 21; and on Hwy. 169/320th Ln. in the Aitkin area Sept. 21.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Meadow Dr. in McGregor on Sept. 15.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 415th St./Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a domestic dispute was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Alder St./130th Ave. in Aitkin County … suspicious activity was reported on an undisclosed location in the Hill City area … a property matter was reported on 110th St. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 355th St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Sept. 16
A threat was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor matter was reported on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Sept. 17
An assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … an assault was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on S 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Sept. 18
A property matter was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 405th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area … vandalism was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … someone was reported intoxicated on County Meadow Dr. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Sept. 20
A property matter was reported on Country Meadow Dr. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area …. suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Tuesday Sept. 21
A disturbance was reported on 405th St. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a burglary in progress was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 355th St. in the Aitkin area.
