Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week: at an undisclosed location Aug. 28.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Theft was reported on 3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin ... a harassment or no contact order violation was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Iverson Ln. in McGregor.
Friday, Aug. 26
Theft was reported on 167th St. in the Isle area ... an assault was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City ... a runaway was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area ... a domestic dispute was reported on 193rd Pl. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on S. Maddy St./Carr Ln. in McGregor.
Saturday, Aug. 27
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 378th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... garbage was reported on 305th Ave./405th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Aug. 28
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 325th Pl. in the Palisade area ... suspicious activity was reported on Birch St./Soo Line in Aitkin County.
Monday, Aug. 29
Suspicious activity was reported on 180th Ave. in the Finlayson area ... a neighbor matter was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area .... theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area ... a harassment or no contact order violation was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported at an undisclosed location ... a scam was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area ... a property matter was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area.
