Crashes
There were six crashes during the week of June 22-28: on Maryhill Ln. in Aitkin June 22; on 4th Ave. NW/2nd St. NW in Aitkin June 24; at an undisclosed location on June 26; on 188th Ave./472nd St. in the McGregor area June 27; on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin June 27; and on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin June 28.
Fires
There was one fire call at an undisclosed location June 23.
Wednesday, May 22
Trespass was reported on 330th Ln. in the McGregor area … a probation violation was reported on hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … fraud was reported on 297th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, May 23
A neighbor complaint was issued on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … burglary was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 270th Ave. in the Isle area.
Friday, May 24
Suspicious activity was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City … a neighbor complaint was issued on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 640th St. in the Jacobson area.
Saturday, May 25
Suspicious activity was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 435th St. in the McGregor area … something was reported stolen on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … an illegal burn was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a court order violation was reported on 2nd St. NE/2nd Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Sunday, May 26
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … shooting was reported on 363rd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, May 27
Something unwanted was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on 4th St. Se in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 526th St. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, May 28
Burglary was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Crashes
There were five crashes reported during June 29 - July 12: on 657th Ln. in Jacobson on June 29; on 435th Ave./223rd Ln. in Aitkin and Pioneer Ave/Daisy St. in Aitkin on July 2; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin on July 5; on 2nd St. NW/4th Ave. NW in Aitkin on July 7; and on Minnesota Ave. N/2nd St. in Aitkin on July 11.
Fires
There was one fire call during June 29 - July 12: on Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack on July 10.
Wednesday, June 29
A juvenile issue was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW/6th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, June 30
A threat was reported on 120th Pl. in Finlayson ... something suspicious was reported on 285th Pl. in Isle ... someone intoxicated was reported on 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin ... an animal was reported on 182nd Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on 360th St. in McGregor.
Friday, July 1
A threat was reported on 285th Pl. in Isle ... fraud was reported on 326th Ave. in Isle ... vandalism was reported on 183rd St. in Isle ... a scam was reported on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin.
Saturday, July 2
Theft was reported on Long Point Pl. in McGregor ... assault was reported on 215th Ln. in Isle ... something unwanted was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City ... a threat was reported on 285th Pl. in Isle ... an animal was reported on Long Point Pl. in McGregor ... an animal was reported on 526th St. in McGregor ... a civil matter was reported on 220th Ln. in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin ... Someone intoxicated was reported on 4th St. SE/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on 193rd Pl. in McGrath ... theft was reported on 480th St. in McGregor ... fireworks were reported on Hwy. 169 in Hill City ... something suspicious was reported on 220th St. in McGrath ... someone intoxicated was reported on 508th Ln. in McGregor.
Sunday, July 3
Assault was reported on 370th Ln. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on 150th St. in McGrath ... a disturbance was reported on 172nd Pl. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 309th St. in Aitkin ... someone intoxicated was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin.
Monday, July 4
Something suspicious was reported on 214th Pl. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a juvenile issue was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 5th St. in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on 529th Ln. in McGregor ... an assault was reported on Lake Ave. E in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on Water St. N in Hill City ... theft was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City.
Tuesday, July 5
A property matter was reported on Gill St. S in Hill City ... assault was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 488th Ln. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on S Maddy St. in McGregor ... someone intoxicated was reported on 363rd Ln. in McGregor.
Wednesday, July 6
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported at Quadna Mountain Radio in Hill City ... a threat was reported on 400th Ave. in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Lake Ave./Cedar St. in Hill City.
Thursday, July 7
Predatory offender violation was reported on Elma St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a probation violation was reported on Marquette Ave. W in Tamarack ... something suspicious was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 248th Pl. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on 322nd Ave. in Isle ... something suspicious was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... a juvenile issue was reported at an undisclosed location in Aitkin.
Friday, July 8
Fraud was reported on 322nd Ave. in Isle ... an animal was reported on 209th Pl. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... fireworks were reported on 183rd St. in Isle.
Saturday, July 9
A scam was reported on Pioneer Ave. in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Deer St./392nd Pl. in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin.
Sunday, July 10
A child matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... vandalism was reported on Paddy Ave. in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, July 11
Something suspicious was reported on 202nd Pl. in McGregor ... vandalism was reported at Aitkin City Park in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... trespassing was reported on 195th Ln. in Isle ... trespassing was reported on 670th St. in Hill City ... a burglary in progress was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin.
Tuesday, July 12
A driving matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 487th St. in McGregor ... a gas drive off was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... someone intoxicated was reported on Minnesota Ave. N/5th St. in Aitkin ... something suspicious was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on Hwy. 210 in McGregor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.