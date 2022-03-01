On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Aitkin Police Department, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, Aitkin Itasca Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) and the Minnesota State Patrol executed a search warrant at the residence of 768 Fourth St. SE, Aitkin.
The search warrant resulted in the arrest of three Aitkin residents.
Jeffrey Alvin Miles Turner, 27, Aitkin, for the following: Count one, felony controlled substance 5th degree - possession; count two, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joey James Struble, 24, Aitkin, for the following: Felony controlled substance crime – 3rd degree possession – 10 grams or more; count two, felony felon in possession of ammunition – convicted of crime of violence; count three, felony felon in possession of ammunition – convicted of a crime of violence; count four, felony controlled substance crime 5th degree – possession; count five, misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needle/syringe; count six, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Dawn Burke, 28, Aitkin, for the following: Count one, felony controlled substance crime 5th degree – possession; count two, misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needle/syringe; count three, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.