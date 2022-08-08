Ronald Bzdok

Ronald Bzdok

 Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department photo

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address.

In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok. 

