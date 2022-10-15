Aitkin County Economic Development will use a $40,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to work with the consultant to identify a clear message and vision to attract people and businesses to Aitkin County.  

There will be community meetings with residents and leaders interested in economic development through outdoor recreation tourism. The leaders will have a share in the final message and story. This story will become the marketing campaign for future resident attraction and economic development. 

