Aitkin County Economic Development will use a $40,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to work with the consultant to identify a clear message and vision to attract people and businesses to Aitkin County.
There will be community meetings with residents and leaders interested in economic development through outdoor recreation tourism. The leaders will have a share in the final message and story. This story will become the marketing campaign for future resident attraction and economic development.
Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative, moving communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.
“The last two years of complex crises have taken a toll on leaders across rural Minnesota,” said Sonja Merrild, director of rural grantmaking at Blandin Foundation. “In times like this, of great challenge and opportunity, the resilience and fortitude of rural people and places shines through. Yet, we recognize the critical need for more resources to move small communities from where they are to where they want to go.”
More than 300 letters of interest were submitted for funding, far more than anticipated. Based on the type of requests received, Blandin Foundation opened three grant rounds for Community Planning, Capital Projects in small towns under 3,000 people and Creative Placemaking. To better support the many requests, the total amount of funding available increased from $1 million to $5.5 million after Blandin Foundation’s board approved an additional $3 million in June and a $1.5 million grant was secured from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.
“Rural and Tribal places simply don’t get their fair share of funding and resources,” said Merrild. “When we see stats like only 5% of philanthropic dollars and 10% of federal small business loan funds go to rural areas, this creates resource roadblocks to future opportunity. While the leaky pipes intended to bring resources into rural communities need a complete overhaul, Leadership Boost Grants are one way we can spark energy and action toward sustainable rural futures.”
Aitkin County Economic Development Communication Project was invited to submit a full application for a Community Planning grant.
