Election 2020

Hoping for a boost in school funding from voters, the Aitkin School District instead saw its Capital Projects Levy fail in the Nov. 3 election.
The CPL, which would have raised taxes by about $2 a month for 10 years to gain $500,000 a year in extra funding, failed by a vote of 2,965-2,818.
Aitkin, Hill City and McGregor all had school board elections on the ballot as well.
AITKIN
Moving forward with the CPL was decided late in the summer, and Aitkin decided to employ Widseth, Smith and Nolting to help inform the public about the vote.
However, the first round of communication from the company didn’t go out until after mail-in balloting began.
Aitkin Superinteindent Dan Stifter offered some thoughts after the failed vote.
“I want to thank everyone who took the time to learn what our levy was trying to accomplish,” Stifter said in an email last week. “I believe our Capital Projects Levy was a cost-effective way to address our continued needs in technology and transportation within our school district.
“I am disappointed in the outcome but also respect the results of the election,” he added. “Our school board, administration and staff will continue to work hard to best serve the ever-changing needs of our students.
In the school board election, the vote saw one inbumbent, John Chute, bounced in a close race for the final two seats.
In the fight for three seats, Dennis Hasskamp secured the top spot with 2,910 votes, but the remaining candidates were within 200 votes of each other.
Newcomer Dawn Houser was second with 2,519 votes, while incumbent Joe Ryan had 2,501 votes for the third and final spot.
Challenger Renee Kostick picked up 2,482 votes, while incumbent John Chute had 2,332.
HILL CITY
In an unopposed race, Hill City saw Jay Zapzalka earn 503 votes, Tanya Grimsbo earn 466 and Mark Meyer 440.
There were also 214 write-in votes.
MCGREGOR
Six candidates vied for four open positions on the McGregor school board – and three candidates were clear of the rest of the field.
Bethany Sellers finished with 1,115 votes, while Jennifer Brekke and Pat Scollard each tallied 1,112.
But in the battle for the fourth and final position, Jordan Moser edged Sarah Pylvanen, 1,009 votes to 993. Brandon Popp finished with 746 votes.
Brekke and Scollard were incumbents, while Sellers and Moser were challengers.
In the pair of United States congressional races in Minnesota – for the Senate and the House of Representatives – both incumbent candidates were re-elected.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith, who was appointed in 2018 to serve the remainder of Sen. Al Franken’s term, edged out former congressman Jason Lewis.
Smith finished with 1,567,213 votes to 1,398,496 for Lewis.
In Aitkin County, Lewis defeated Smith, 5,759-3,471.
In the District 8 representative race, Republican Pete Stauber easily defeated challenger Quinn Nystrom, 223,508 votes to 147,932.
In Aitkin County, Stauber had 6,060 votes to 3,225 for Nystrom.
STATE RACES
In the District 10 State Senator race, incumbent Carrie Ruud defeated challenger Steve Samuelson, 33,015-15,825.
In Aitkin County, Ruud defeated Samuelson 6,407 votes to 3,297.
In the District 10B state representative race, Dale Lueck defeated Gaylene Spolarich, 17,029-7,492.
In Aitkin County, Lueck defeated Spolarich, 6,514-3,222.
PRESIDENTIAL RACE
President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence were clear winners in Aitkin County in the race.
Trump and Pence earned 6,256 votes, or 62.44% of the vote tally. Former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris earned 3,604 votes, or 35.97%.
The other presidential candidates earned less than a quarter of a percent of the vote.
NINTH DISTRICT COURT
In the Ninth District Court races, both Charles Halverson (Court 4) and Jana Austad (Court 19) were relected.
Halverson defeated challenger Ben Lindstrom, 85,886-64,608, while Austad beat James Hughes, 90,048-58,313.
While neither court technically serves in Aitkin County, both judges can be called in as substitutes, so Aitkin County voted on the race.
AITKIN COUNTY
Brian Napstad, who was unseated by Bill Pratt in the last election, appears to have regained his seat as Aitkin County Commissioner for District 4.
Napstad finished with 723 votes, compared to 713 for Pratt. Write-in votes totaled 374 –presumably most for declared write-in Jerry DeMenge.
In the District 2 race, Commissioner Laurie Westerlund defeated Gene Miller, 1,484-766.
In a close race, challenger Megan Workman defeated incumbent Aitkin Mayor Gary Tibbitts.
Workman finished with 561 votes, compared to Tibbitts’ 468.
The Aitkin race was one of four mayoral races on the Nov. 3 ballot, two of which were contested. Dake Olson won in McGregor.
Workman issued a statement after the victory.
“I feel passionate about improving our community and making it an excellent place to live for people of all ages,” said Workman, adding that she felt she received a lot of positive feedback regarding her campaign. “I am very eager to get to work.”
Tibbitts, meanwhile, was seeking his third term as mayor after two terms as city council member.
“I want to thank the people from Aitkin who supported me over the years,” Tibbitts said. “People felt what I was doing wasn’t right, so they selected a new mayor. I wish her well.”
There were no write-in votes for Aitkin mayor. The two open city council seats were unopposed, with incumbent Katherine Galliger getting 601 votes, and newcomer Jason Henke receiving 683 votes.
HILL CITY
Mayor Lonnie Evan Lee ran unopposed, garnering 187 votes. There were 55 write-in votes.
In the unopposed race for the two city council positions, Sean Lathrop earned 189 votes, while Lin Marie Christensen Benson earned 162 votes.
The lone contested race was the special election for the open position, which had three candidates. Brenda James won that contest with 156 votes, while Terry Christensen had 57 votes and Doug Taubert 30.
MCGRATH
Brian Clark ran unopposed for mayor, finishing with 24 votes.
William Kramber earned 24 votes for the first city council seat, but Aitkin Auditor Kirk Peysar indicated that three write-in candidates each had seven votes for the second seat.
MCGREGOR
Olson retained his mayoral position with 63 votes, while Bruce Miller – McGregor’s former mayor – had 46 votes.
Challenger Jerry Farley finished with 29.
The positions on the McGregor City Council are headed for a likely recount, with a tie for the No. 2 position. Terry Hensel finished with 66 votes, while Angela Owen and Shelly Brantner each had 65.
PALISADE
The city also had a tie in its city council race, again for the second spot of two available on the city council.
While Rodger Lindgren clearly won the first spot with 65, David Simons and Barb Packer are tied at 25 votes. There is an expected recount.
The others in the race were Abbie Christian (13), Lynn Spolarich (12) and Mora Dawn Weimer (7). Six write-in votes were also received.
In the mayoral race, Pamela Nordstrom was unopposed and received 62 votes.
