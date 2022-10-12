“It’s like a breath of fresh air,” said Palisade Mayor Pam Nordstrom.
Nordstrom was talking about the new city clerk, Kathy Eklund, who has started duties working with council members to get things in order at city hall. As of now, Eklund has been approved to work 20 hours per week with approval of additional hours if/when necessary.
Eklund has already completed the necessary clerk training required by the state of Minnesota and will do CTAS (Small City and Town Accounting System) training soon.
The Palisade Assembly of God Church Pastor Charlie Bell began the Palisade City Council meeting with a prayer on Oct. 3.
MERCANTILE
The city will move forward with a purchase of the Mercantile building in town.
Councilwoman Sharon Dewitt said she had spoken with Dennis Thompson at the Aitkin County Land Department and said the city could purchase it outright before a property auction by the county set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
The total cost will be $9,577.36 which includes state tax, recording fee, real estate assurance and state deed tax. The 2021 property tax amount on the mercantile was $1,038. With the city purchase of the property there will no longer be an auction.
A resident asked what the city intended to do with the property. Nordstrom said, “At this point, we are initially doing the purchase and then we will go from there.” Nordstrom said there are a lot of things that will have to be looked at and there will be updating to do on the building and rezoning.
MOBILE HOME
A mobile home was moved to a location on the edge of town without city approval. Councilman Dave Simons will contact the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department to see what steps may be taken. (See more in public comment.)
MUNI REPORT
An update on the municipal liquor store was given by manager Sharon Barnes and Simons. Bartenders are needed at the Municipal Liquor Store. The starting pay rate is $15 per hour.
A new Facebook page for the muni is in the works.
MAINTENANCE
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer talked about the department’s “new” truck. The 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 will get some maintenance done to get it ready for winter such as ball joints, brakes, etc. Jami also talked about installing a plow on the vehicle.
Jami told the council he is working on bids for furnace check ups at the muni, clerk station and fire hall.
Jami requested information on poorly-lit areas in the city. He is working with Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative to install security lighting.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke asked the council to approve the application of JoLynn Kullhem as a new first responder. Gruhlke said he has approximately 10 first responders going through an Emergency Medical Responder class Saturday, Oct. 15.
Some Palisade firefighters did some rehab training with the Aitkin Fire Department. Gruhlke gave an explanation of what that training was and how, “It was more a training for the EMR than it was for the fire department.”
Gruhlke requested the council to review the PERA policy for the firefighters and first responders. As a Public Employment Relations Act (PERA) member, the individual contributes a percentage of every paycheck in exchange for a lifetime defined benefit payment or pension at retirement. PERA also provides life, survivor and disability benefits.
Dewitt asked if the first responders were covered by the city insurance. Nordstrom said she will contact the city’s insurance provider to find out for sure.
The current fire department gambling managers will retire in January 2023 and Gruhlke is trying to fill the position from within the department. The bylaws will be looked over to see if the position has to be filled by a member of the department or not.
OTHER BUSINESS
Employee reviews were completed and raises for department heads will be put in place at a future hearing.
Nordstrom will meet with Security State Insurance about the city policy renewals.
PUBLIC COMMENT
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident asked for the city’s financial report. It was unavailable at this meeting but should be available in the future.
The mobile home at the edge of town that was “moved in under the cover of darkness,” according to Nordstrom, was brought up by another resident. The resident asked, “What happens when you call the sheriff?” Nordstrom responded, “This is all new, that’s where we have to start.” There is an ordinance regarding mobile homes on file with the city.
Another mobile home located behind the Mercantile building was also a topic of discussion. The owner of the one near the Mercantile is Michael Kearney. Kearney was in attendance at the meeting and explained, “The trailer was purchased by a previous partner of mine while I was in Afghanistan. It was hauled into town with the city approval before it was done. When I flew back from Afghanistan, I saw this trailer, I said this is not acceptable. I am trying to get it taken care of, but having terminated my partnership with this individual, it is taking time. I know it’s an eyesore.”
A blight ordinance has been put on the back burner for now until the water meter updates are complete.
Another resident approached the council about a letter he received from the city “I got a letter from you guys stating that I have an unpaid water bill for the last two years.” He said he pays his water bill yearly. After some discussion with the council about billing procedures, he asked the council to make note of the situation. Councilwoman Barb Packer took the information and will get it updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.