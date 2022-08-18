The general courthouse budget and the Health and Human Services budgets for 2023 were reviewed at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.
County Administrator Jessica Seibert presented the proposals for the 16 budgets in the county’s general fund: administration, assessor, attorney, auditor, commissioner, economic development, environmental services, extension, human resources, IT, library, maintenance, records, Soil & Water Conservation District/Ag/watershed, treasurer and miscellaneous.
All areas show some increase, mostly due to salary and insurance costs, according to Seibert.
“We looked at changing where passports are done,” she said. “It will move from the treasurer’s office to the auditor’s office.”
Seibert also reviewed appropriations. In past years, the Aitkin Airport received $14,107; in 2022, it received $20,000. A request was submitted by Aitkin City Administrator Mike Skrbich for $50,000 in 2023. This request did not meet the deadline for submission. Board Chair Mark Wedel, also a member of the Airport Commission, said this request was not ratified by the Airport Commission members and suggested adding 10% to the appropriation which would make it $22,000 for 2023.
The Aitkin County Historical Society, which received $19,000 in 2022, is requesting $52,000 in order to hire a full-time employee.
Seibert noted that ANGELS of McGregor made no request for appropriations. This year the organization received $3,631.
Also on the appropriations list are North Counties Land Use Coordinating Board, East Central Regional Library Board, Minnesota Rural Counties Caucus, Association of Minnesota Counties, Arrowhead Counties, Joint Counties Natural Resource Board, Airport – McGregor, Snake River Watershed, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Soil & Water Conservation District, Coordinating Area Resources Effectively (CARE), Ag Society, Ag Society Capital Improvement, Ag Society Insurance, Support Within Reach and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Rural Rides Program. Some of these remained the same as this year or had slight increases for 2023.
Health & human services
Cynthia Bennett, director of Aitkin County Health and Human Services, presented a preliminary budget. Some areas showed an increase, but many will be decreased. She said Health and Human Services expenses go from $7,370,893 in 2022 to $7,584,592 in 2023; revenues from $6,941,033 in 2022 to $7,584,592 in 2023. This is an overall expense increase of 2.9%.
It was noted that Health and Human Services has a large fund balance, more than the required six months of operating funds. Commissioner Brian Napstad said there were plans to use some of the fund balance in the past that haven’t yet been used. Bennett said the department will be looking at a building project in the near future.
Other county budgets will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Aitkin County Board. A preliminary county levy will be adopted in September.
Seibert recognized
Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom and Chad Sackett, ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), honored Seibert for her patriotic support “above and beyond the call of duty,” Carlstrom said. Seibert provided help and supervision of the Planning & Zoning/Environmental Services staff while Carlstrom was away for military obligations as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve.
“This is an unexpected honor,” said Seibert. She said the Planning & Zoning staff should be thanked for managing the work load and the commissioners and Human Resources staff should be recognized for “creating the culture that supports the military and veterans.”
Speed zone study
Aitkin County Engineer John Welle came before the board for approval to request a speed zone study from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The study would be on a 2.1 mile segment of County Hwy. 37, over which MnDOT has authorization to set speeds.
“Residents there are concerned about speed zones there,” said Welle. “They would like to see those speeds lowered.”
The speed is currently 35 mph on one end and 45 mph on the other end of the segment. The last MnDOT speed zone study was done there in 1979 which determined those current speeds.
The board approved requesting MnDOT do the study.
Committee reports
Commissioner Anne Marcotte reported on the Natural Resources Advisory Committee meeting. Discussion concerned ATV trails, with a 6.1 segment planned for 2023 and 31 miles of trail created in 2024-2025.
She said 900 people attended a recent concert fundraiser at Long Lake Conservation Center, raising $16,000 for the center.
Commissioner Don Niemi said 50 people attended the recent meeting of the East Central Regional Library because of the controversy over a book, “It’s Perfectly Normal.”
“We have two choices,” said Niemi, “Ban it or move it from the children’s section to the adult section.”
He noted that 95% of the people in attendance were not in favor of banning the book because of the censorship issue but were in favor of moving it. “MPR said it’s the most banned book in libraries,” said Niemi.
Niemi said this book has been on library shelves for 14 years, but has been updated three times. The book is for age 10 and up but if a child is age 10 or younger, a parent needs to approve the checking out of the book.
One commissioner asked whether this book is readily available on the shelf or does it need to be ordered along with parental supervision.
The ECRL Library Board will continue discussions.
Budget Committee member, Napstad said the new revenue from Enbridge has increased Aitkin County’s tax capacity by $5 million. According to the Minnesota House Research, a property’s tax capacity is determined by multiplying the property’s taxable market value by the relevant class rate or rates.
Wedel reported on the Airport Commission meeting. He said the airport continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration, which would like to shorten Aitkin’s runway from 4,000 feet to 3,700 feet. Wedel said there has been some discussion of getting a charter service in Aitkin, which would require the 4,000 feet. This matter will be revisited.
Consent agenda
Among consent agenda items were approval of a temporary malt liquor license for the Jacobson Volunteer Fire Department for Aug. 27 and Nov. 11; a resolution accepting a donation from Enbridge of $1,000 for replacement of a culvert; and a resolution accepting a donation from Libby Township of $50 for search and rescue.
The next meeting of the board of commissioners is 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23. The full board packet is available on the Aitkin County website.
