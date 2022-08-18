Jessica Seibert and Chad Sackett

Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert was recognized by Chad Sackett, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, for her patriotic support when Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom was away for military obligations.

The general courthouse budget and the Health and Human Services budgets for 2023 were reviewed at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.

County Administrator Jessica Seibert presented the proposals for the 16 budgets in the county’s general fund: administration, assessor, attorney, auditor, commissioner, economic development, environmental services, extension, human resources, IT, library, maintenance, records, Soil & Water Conservation District/Ag/watershed, treasurer and miscellaneous.

