During a regular Aitkin City Council meeting on Aug. 15, the park cameras issue was finally moving toward a resolution.
Eryk Haapajoki, the director of sales from CTC, addressed the council. CTC is a local telecommunications company in contract with the city for the Aitkin City Park security cameras. “The cameras that are there now are not sufficient enough for the needs at the park and it’s created some issues,” said Haapajoki. “You can see, but you can’t see granular (for) facial recognition or license plate recognition.”
CTC’s representative spoke of the company’s decision to resolve the issue. “So as a good partner, CTC is coming here to say, we’ll just pay for the upgrade … we will take that on ourself, for the park,” explained Haapajoki.
The upgraded cameras will be 15 megapixels and will hopefully be installed by the end of October; sooner if possible. The cameras, with installation and all other upgrades, will cost CTC around $10,000.
“We appreciate all your time, working with us on this,” said council member Leann Moriarty. “This is an amazing gesture,” added council member Jason Henke.
On the roof
The application for funding from the USDA is moving forward for the Aitkin Police Department roof. There were three bids submitted for the project. Lon Nicko from the Aitkin Street Department and City Administratior Mike Skrbich worked together to pick the best bid from the options.
Commercial Roofing Inc. (CRI), based inBarnum, will complete the project for $94,032, the lowest priced bid. A motion was made to approve the bid, with all council members unanimously approving.
As for the two roofs in need of repair at the Aitkin Fire Department they, “will need to have a structural review before we are able to bid them,” explained Skrbich.
Creamery lot
“We had an Economic Development meeting on Thursday and the (creamery) lot was a very hot subject,” said Moriarty. “There were a lot of business owners who were here to listen to what we have to say. Unfortunately, the EDA, according to the bylaws, cannot assist with financing for a government entity or nonprofit.”
This means that the EDA cannot help finance the creamery parking lot project and the city will have to find funding through other means like grants.
Parking is an ongoing issue in downtown Aitkin, especially with events taking place and the continued growth of the city. The creamery parking lot would provide ease to the employees of the businesses located on Minnesota Avenue, as parking in the front of the businesses is typically saved for customers, while behind the businesses is an alleyway where parking is limited or off limits.
A formal quote on pricing to finish the project has not been completed.
Mayor Megan Workman has been doing her own research and brainstorming on how to fund the project with alternatives like parking stickers. Workman hopes the city can cover most of the funding for the project.
A motion was made, receiving full support from the council, to have the city administrator look further into the project with pricing and funding.
City Park
The results collected from the Aitkin County Fair showed that concept three of the park mockups was the most popular. “The number one amenity was the splash pad,” said Henke.
The next meeting with Confluence, the architecture firm hired to help with the Aitkin City Park revamp, will be in September. Until that time, concept three will be available at the Aitkin Public Library for further input from the community.
Pickleball courts at the park are completed and ready for a match or a friendly game.
On the Tibbitts section of the park, buckthorn is overgrown. According to the DNR, buckthorn is a problem because it “out-competes native plants for nutrients, light and moisture, threatens the future of forests, wetlands, prairies, and other natural habitats.” The city is working on this issue.
Other Business
The council sent Minnesota leaders and legislators a letter asking them to “agree to a legislative special session and pass the remaining unfinished business from the regular legislative session.”
The council is asking for the leaders to approve a bonding request to build a recreation building, increase investment for all grades of education and advance other proposals “stuck in committee,” according to the letter.
“There are a lot of other towns that are in the same boat that have had things that are just held up there,” explained Workman.
During a prior city council meeting, a discussion on Skrbich’s $3,000 moving expense request was tabled. He stated that he has now withdrawn the application and is not asking for any reimbursement to avoid further controversy.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
