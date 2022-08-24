During a regular Aitkin City Council meeting on Aug. 15, the park cameras issue was finally moving toward a resolution. 

Eryk Haapajoki, the director of sales from CTC, addressed the council. CTC is a local telecommunications company in contract with the city for the Aitkin City Park security cameras. “The cameras that are there now are not sufficient enough for the needs at the park and it’s created some issues,” said Haapajoki. “You can see, but you can’t see granular (for) facial recognition or license plate recognition.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.