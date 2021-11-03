The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance change Oct. 26 that could pave the way for Waste Management’s request for a solid waste transfer site.
Waste Management has been trying since summer to get the transfer station approved. The disposal company claims the transfer site – which will allow for garbage inside the building at 36488 400th Ave., Aitkin – was part of the plan when it assumed the county’s recycling contract in March 2020.
Opponents claim that the site is too close to a residential area near the recycling center and that the transfer station will result in unwanted smells and wildlife. Also joining them in opposition is Garrison Disposal, which operates down the street at 36091 400th Ave.
Before the decision on the ordinance, a public hearing was held on the proposed change. Aitkin County Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom outlined the background of Waste Management’s request, including the 60-day extension granted in August.
Waste Management, he added, is still waiting on approval by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for its plan for the site, as well as the approval from the Aitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission for its Conditional Use Plan.
Carlstrom also explained that exceptions have been made in the past for solid waste disposal on property not zoned for it – including Garrison Disposal at its current site.
Carlstrom also pointed out that Waste Management has addressed concerns that were raised, including removing any language that would allow them to accept industrial waste.
County staff, Carlstrom said, has reviewed the request and determined the ordinance amendment would be best. The third option, the one being added, would allow for a “solid waste transfer station,” which Waste Management has said will be the use of the site, not for disposal.
The county board brought questions, including one about the impact of the new ordinance on the current sites that are exceptions – Garrison Disposal and J&H Transfer in McGregor. County Attorney Jim Ratz said that non-confirming use could be grandfathered in. There were no public comments made at the public hearing, which was then closed. The discussion moved on to the ordinance change. After commissioner, Don Niemi, asked for clarification on the motion, board chair, Mark Wedel, pointed out that the board was short one member with the absence of Anne Marcotte. That could result in a tie, he said. Commissioner Laurie Westerlund made a motion to approve the ordinance, which was seconded by commissioner, Brian Napstad.
“This is a good cleanup of our ordinance language,” Napstad said.
The vote was unanimous in favor of the ordinance change.
