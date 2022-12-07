Board members Joe Ryan and Jeremy Janzen were absent from the Aitkin School Board meeting held Nov. 21.
Aitkin students Kobie Van Portfliet and Chloe Nyberg presented the board with student council updates. They talked about what the council is doing and how it is interacting with the rest of the student body and administration.
ANNUAL AUDIT
An annual audit presentation given by Mary Reedy, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) was next on the agenda.
Reedy went over responsibilities and standards regarding the audit with the board. She presented a breakdown of revenues and expenditures. “Federal revenue increased significantly in 2021 and 2022,” she said.
The average daily membership, which means number of students, decreased in 2022. “I’ve only been to one or two (districts) where they have had an increase this year, the biggest drop was your resident students,” Reedy explained. The board approved the annual audit.
FACILITIES ASSESSMENT
A facilities assessment was presented to the board by Kent Koerbitz, with ICS. ICS is a company that specializes in facility planning, funding, construction and ongoing operations. Included were individual bills from Aitkin Public Utilities for electric and water/sewer usage and Minnesota Energy Resources for natural gas usage at Rippleside Elementary and Aitkin High School. “Schools are a lot of what we do,” said Koerbitz. He began with a utility usage summary.
“The utility costs for the district as a whole last year were $234,913,” said Koerbitz. He explained where electricity costs are coming from to the board, “It’s the age of the buildings, it’s the equipment that’s in the building and also how the equipment is running and the state of repair.” Koerbitz said there were some options to reduce the costs and with the new controls that have been installed at Rippleside, the options will make it easier to manage the overall costs, especially summer electricity usage at the elementary school.
The usage of natural gas at the high school has risen whereas Rippleside has had a 28% decrease in usage. He asked, “Why isn’t there a drop on the high school side?” especially with new, more energy efficient boilers, “that’s an area for investigation.”
The electric usage has risen significantly as well. Water usage is down, “But we had COVID in there and folks were staying home at that time,” he said. “We should have seen more of a drop.”
Koerbitz said, “COVID-related changes to the school calendar impacted data. Electrical costs are growing at 3-5%/year. Energy-saving projects have reduced usage. There is typically good payback in converting to high-efficiency lighting and controls. Natural gas costs are spiking due to price and will likely continue to climb. Efficiency of any gas-consuming equipment should be evaluated. Control schemes to minimize usage while maintaining comfort need to be monitored. Water and sewer costs will grow typically at the rate of inflation, water conserving technology should be considered.”
Board member Cindi Hills asked if the report included the bus garage and the alternative school, Koerbitz said it does not. “This is just the overview to hopefully engage you where the district needs to look (from the ICS standpoint) going forward,” said Koerbitz.
The school district is looking at long-range planning for any future needs of the facilities. ICS has been retained by the district to conduct observations and develop evaluations of all buildings and sites being used for educational purposes. This report provides information regarding the pertinent physical condition of the buildings and sites for facilities planning.
The assessment said, “Aitkin Public Schools is experiencing many of the dynamic challenges of a public-school district – aging buildings, shifting population and student concentration areas, evolving learning programs and limited fiscal resources – all of which must be addressed within an integrated process of long-range planning which the district is undertaking.”
The educational programs are housed in three facilities. The elementary has 551 students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and the high school has 542 students in grades seven through 12.
There is an Alternative Learning Center (ALC) that shares a site with the football field located a couple blocks southwest of the high school. A bus/maintenance garage and cold storage pole shed are also located just to the south of the off-site ALC and football field. Lastly, the main athletic fields (track, tennis courts and ball fields) are located just a block to the west.
The ICS research team conducted tours of every facility, observing conditions, recording notes and taking photographs for evaluation. An onsite assessment was performed, which looks at a comprehensive evaluation of the physical needs of major components, including site, exterior envelope, interior condition, mechanical and plumbing, electrical systems and life safety/security systems.
Based on the physical condition analysis, building utilization and educational space comparison, ICS composed a list of needs that should be considered for resolution by the district as part of the long-range facility plan:
• Aitkin High School: mechanical upgrades, roofing, pavement, tuckpointing
• Rippleside Elementary: roofing, mechanical upgrades
• All facilities need electrical distribution replacements
The estimated budgets necessary along with available funding options for the repairs were provided. This report can be found within the agenda on the school’s website www.isd1.org.
“I would like to say thank you,” said board member Dawn Houser, “for affirming my opinion of (the condition of) the alt school. I’m almost embarrassed to say that we are teaching students out of there.”
EMPLOYEE updates
The following extra-curricular assignments were approved for the 2022-2023 school year: Kaija Davies, head girls basketball coach; Jason Long, junior high girls basketball coach; Lindsey Cline, junior high girls basketball coach; Greg A. Hills, boys basketball assistant coach; Daryl Smith, boys basketball assistant coach; Jordan Moss, junior high boys basketball coach.
The board approved the hirings of: Ben Gingery, high school day lead custodian; Steve Loscheider, high school night lead custodian and Joni Eck, Rippleside night lead custodian.
Resignations approved were: Kaija Davies, assistant girls basketball coach; Randy Beauchem, high school day lead custodian and Darla Croatt, media technologist. Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter thanked Beauchem and Croatt for their years of service, “These are two great people, great employees.”
WORLD’S BEST WORKFORCE
The board discussed the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF) Summary and achievement and integration progress report.
WBWF is required for all Minnesota districts and charter schools. For each school year, the school board must publish a report in the local newspaper, by mail or by electronic means on the district website. An annual public meeting is required to be held by school boards to communicate plans for the upcoming school year based on a review of goals, outcomes and strategies from the previous year. This meeting is to occur separately from a regular board meeting.
Discussion was held about the goals to determine if they are realistic as the district did not meet all of the goals. “I think that the goal setting needs to be intentional,” said Hills. Houser responded, “We and MDE (Minnesota Department of Education) forget that there are actual live human beings connected to these percentage points. If we drop 10% or 9% in our graduation rate, what does that correlate to students?”
The list of goals and results is included in this meetings agenda available at www.isd1.org.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the following financials for the month of October: office receipts in the amount of $1,739,534; report of expenditures including $479,331 for bills and $948,133 for payroll and district contribution to PERA, TRA, OASDI/Medicare and 403(b); donations in the amount of $32,518; wire transfers in the amount of $1,400,000 and $1,425 employee reimbursements.
A quote totalling $50,522 was submitted by Midwest Machinery Co., Aitkin, and approved by the board for a tractor/mower purchase. The school’s current tractor has been failing according to Stifter. “It’s an all-purpose tractor that can be used to do a number of things year- round,” he explained.
The Community Education Advisory Council met Oct. 10. “We had good numbers in fall activities for community ed, there are some bus trips planned,” said Stifter. See the 2022 Winter Accent magazine or go to www.isd1.org and click on “Community Education” for more information.
“There are some new faces at Kids Club and the Aitkin Children’s Center,” Stifter said.
Board member Kevin Hoge added that he saw, “about 30 kids were in the art class.”
Stifter gave an enrollment update. “We are up three from October. We are down 19 from last year at this time. Our open enrollment is up 27 kids this year from last year.”
Hills said she has received six of the board member’s superintendent evaluations. She is still missing board member Joe Ryan’s. Hills will consolidate the information.
A Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) leadership conference will be held Jan. 12-15.
BOARD UPDATES
Hoge spoke about the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) Committee meeting he attended recently. He said the PAC mainly discussed a Title 1 parent survey that will be available after the first of the year. The next family fun day will be held in February.
Dawn Houser participated in the Minnesota Rural Education Association conference held recently. One of the breakout sessions Houser attended was on “managing the board in the times that we’re living in,” she said.
“There was really great information given to us. There was a lot of information about the open meeting law and I think they did a good job of clarifying it so that we can be transparent and still get our work done. The keynote speaker on Tuesday, I would recommend that our district seriously look at bringing him in for a teacher workshop at the beginning of the school year. I was really impressed.”
CURRICULUM MEETINGS
Stifter said, “We (SEL Curriculum Committee) talked about the expectations of what we think we need out of the committee.”
At the math curriculum meeting, “We reviewed the math standards,” said Stifter. “We are really taking a look at where our curriculum holes are and where we do well as we move forward.”
Stifter also attended the science curriculum meeting, “We had our science department try to identify which standards are actually being tested based on the different reports. It’s hard for us to get a feel for where we have to focus in.”
At the Transportation Committee Meeting held Nov. 2, it was decided the bus garage will offer classes in the spring perhaps through community ed to have a daytime and evening class for bus driver licensing.
“We had some staff members do ALICE (Active Shooter Preparedness/Response) training,” said Stifter when giving the Safety Committee meeting overview. “Training in the event of an intruder, we are working with Aitkin County Public Health and Riverwood Healthcare Center about a Hepatitis B protocol and we are updating some AEDs (automated external defibrillator) that were past their warranty time (they are backordered), we also reviewed the crisis management plan.”
PRINCIPAL REPORTS
Rippleside Elementary School Principal Andy Dokken gave his report to the board.
Dokken said the Rippleside Student Council is making Christmas cards for service members and the council will help with the elementary Christmas concert and on Saturday, Dec. 17 they are bell ringing at Paulbeck’s County Market. The first graders made “stone soup.” Stone soup is a European folk story in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of their food in order to make a meal that everyone enjoys.
Dokken also talked about the grand friends program; he said about 60 grand friends attended an event last week.
Aitkin High School Principal Lisa DeMars talked about the start of the winter sports programs. She also talked about a new routine where each grade level sends a representative to meet with DeMars to “try to get student input and ideas.” Staff morale committees have also started.
UPCOMING MEETINGS:
Thursday, Dec. 8, Agriculture Committee Meeting, 3:30 p.m. Ag Classroom
Monday, Dec. 12, Board Work Session, 6:30 p.m. AHS Media Center
Wednesday, Dec. 14, Policy Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m. AHS Media Center
Monday, Dec. 19, Regular School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., AHS Media Center
Hills will coordinate a social gathering with outgoing, current and new board members.
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMUs6j2K4Q8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.