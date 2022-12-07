McKinley Madison stone soup

Rippleside student McKinley Madison is shown contributing to the stone soup concoction made by the first grade class.

 Rippleside Elementary

Board members Joe Ryan and Jeremy Janzen were absent from the Aitkin School Board meeting held Nov. 21.

Aitkin students Kobie Van Portfliet and Chloe Nyberg presented the board with student council updates. They talked about what the council is doing and how it is interacting with the rest of the student body and administration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.