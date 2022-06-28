Aitkin board approves grant request for disabled veteran’s retreat

The Aitkin County Board approved seeking a grant that would assist in building a Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat in Jevne Township near McGregor. The grant request is for $300,000 and does not require any county matching funds.
Staff had identified a grant opportunity to assist in redevelopment of a property in Aitkin County with future use plans as Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat, a nonprofit disabled veteran shooting range and veteran community center.
The grant would be funded by the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Aitkin County would act as the legal sponsor for the project.
Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat has a goal to make it possible for anyone in a wheelchair, amputee or disabled person to enjoy the same outdoor activities as able-bodied people. Its goal is to make the retreat a place where people don’t have to think about being disabled, a place for them to have the freedom to enjoy a simple pleasure in life with no limitations. “We believe that not only will Forgotten Heroes Ranges and Retreat give them the ability to use ranges for rifles, pistols and archery that are accessible but the opportunity for fellowship and camaraderie,” the summary statement from Forgotten Heroes said.
The Economic Development Committee has reviewed and recommends approval to submit this grant application.
The DEED funds would go to rehabilitate the land, remove topsoil and replace with class 5, construct ponds and fire berms and paving. The total project is estimated to cost $900,000, with private funding accounting for $450,000.
“This dream of ours is not being done to make money. In fact, everyone involved is volunteering their time and efforts to not only build but make Forgotten Heroes a success —100% of all donations will go toward building and maintaining this range,” executive director of Forgotten Heroes Bret Sample said in a statement seeking support for the project.
The county also received multiple letters of support from area officials, Congressman Pete Stauber, State Rep. Kurt Daudt, State Sen. Mark Koran, Rep. John Heintzeman and Rep. Dale Lueck.
