The Aitkin County Board gave unanimous approval to a conditional use permit for the proposed Gun Lake Family Campground in Fleming Township.
The project will include 22 recreational vehicle camping sites, with camping season set from May 1-Oct. 31. The sites will include daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal campsites rentals. The development is being proposed by Mike and Jennifer Hagel.
Andrew Carlstrom, environmental services director, reviewed the planning commission’s action for the board. The county planning commission held a hearing on the campground April 18, with about a hundred people in attendance. The planning commission did approve the conditional use permit at that meeting, with 18 conditions.
The conditions include:
- No public overnight camping will be allowed outside of the established season. No mobile homes will be allowed.
- The applicant must work with Fleming Township to accommodate and ensure that emergency vehicles will be able to traverse the road. Road improvements must be made at the applicant’s expense.
- The permit approves a maximum of 22 permanent mooring sites.
- No more than two vehicles shall be parked at each campsite.
- Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. The applicant is responsible for ensuring the hours are met.
- No fireworks unless allowed by the Aitkin County sheriff.
- Seasonal garbage service is required, and no refuse garbage is allowed outside dumpsters or garbage cans.
The applicant will also need to provide a surety bond of $1,400 per acre for a two-year period. “This surety is required in order to protect the public interest, and to protect adjacent properties,” the conditions state. The proposed campground covers 16 acres.
The conditions also require that the developer obtain permits from Aitkin County Planning & Zoning for any earthmoving, vegetation removal or construction and must comply with the MPCA stormwater pollution prevention plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.