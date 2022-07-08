The Aitkin County Board heard an update on the fairgrounds at its Tuesday, June 28 meeting and was assured the facilities were ready to host the event.
Two buildings were destroyed and 11 others damaged in a storm that hit May 11, causing thousands of dollars of damage. County Auditor Kirk Peysar told the board that by maximizing space in other buildings and using some space in the food court and several other adjustments, everything was set for the fair to open on time.
“The necessary projects that needed to be completed for the fair to go on have been completed and so the fairgrounds will be in good shape and good appearance,” he said. Peysar said he did not have a total dollar estimate for the damage but expects it to be well over $200,000. County staff is working on completing insurance claims. Reconstruction costs are compounded by the high cost of construction, he added, so they are waiting to develop specific rebuilding plans.
He said brainstorming new ideas on how to proceed would be a good step. “Maybe there’s something else that might better facilitate opportunities at the fairgrounds, both for the fair and other events, too.”
On a historical note, Peysar said the cattle building is 90 years old this year, the oldest structure on the grounds. The industrial building, a large timber frame structure and the stone house and archway at the entrance, are 85 years old. Both were Works Progress Administration (WPA) projects in 1937.
“Those landmark structures at the fair are really, really neat. And we’re very thankful that neither structure sustained any damage from the storms,” he said.
It also marks the 15th year that Crescent City Amusements will provide the carnival rides, he said, which has provided a very good operation.
The Aitkin County Fair will run July 6-9. Gate admission is free; parking is $5 a day. Gates open at 8 a.m. and buildings at 10 a.m. The fairgrounds are located at 632 Minnesota Ave.
Health and Human Services
At the monthly health and human services update, the board heard from Kim Larson and Nick Anderson on the comprehensive re-entry (CRE) program.
The program attempts to identify and assess issues facing jail inmates, improve the quality of care, reduce recidivism, reduce court and county attorney involvement, improve collaboration in the region and identify and support transient individuals.
Discharge planning can include referrals to appropriate services prior to release from custody.
Challenges continue to exist, partially because of the limited inpatient mental health hospital beds available in the state, the board heard in the presentation. There are lengthy waiting times for Rule 20 assessment, a 6-8 week waiting list at the Anoka Treatment Center and it is difficult getting individuals from the jail admitted to local or psychiatric hospitals.
Anderson explained he has a screening tool that he can use to assess a person who arrives at the jail.
“The region developed a screening tool that identifies all sorts of different needs or risk areas somebody in the jail might have, things like their mental health symptoms, substance use disorders, housing. We may look into whether somebody has kids and needs support with them. And we develop a plan on what we might be able to do, what resources we might be able to provide the people early on,” he said.
“We do what we can, there may be people who do not have a safe home to go home to, some need to go to inpatient chemical use treatment. Sometimes we can get them into a sober house to bridge the gap between their release and a more permanent living situation,” Anderson said.
Other business
The board handled several other matters in addition to the routine consent agenda.
The board accepted a bid for $28,769 from ArchKey Technologies for additional security cameras for the government center. In a memo from Chris Sutch, Information Technology (IT) manager, he explained that several blind spots had been identified in the existing camera layout and the upgrades will be used for election security. The contract will add cameras to the north side of the building, repair a camera on the east side and augment the interior cameras covering all entrances and sensitive elections storage rooms.
A grant from the Help America Vote Act will cover $23,740 of the cost, and the county will use $5,028 from fiscal recovery funds to cover the balance.
The first reading of amendment to the county’s solid waste ordinance was approved. The amendment specifies that law enforcement officers and other county departments may “collect, transport or dispose of solid waste generated in the county.”
Law enforcement, health and human services, and environmental services staff sometimes will collect and search garbage to determine drug activity or other unlawful or dangerous situations.
Board information packets which include agendas and minutes can be found at www.co.aitkin.mn.us/board.
The next Aitkin County Board meeting is set for Tuesday, July 12.
