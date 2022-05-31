Aitkin County Board members heard from concerned county employees at their Tuesday, May 24, meeting.
The employees expressed dissatisfaction with the “open range” bargaining process, where they claim some newer hires earn wages near that paid to longtime employees. Several said they felt they were being treated unfairly and that the current bargaining process was disrespectful to some of the longer-term staff members.
After listening to county employees, board members offered their assurances that the board does support and appreciate their contributions.
The board also received an update on facility projects, including clean-up efforts at the fairgrounds after a recent storm.
EMPLOYEES SPEAK
Many county employees attended the meeting, and several spoke during the citizen comment period. Board chairperson Mark Wedel announced that the speaking time would be cut from 5 minutes each to 3 minutes each, because of the number of people attending and that speakers who restated previous comments would be limited.
Mary Hakes, a seasonal employee, said, “Our administration is doing a good job of trying to harm employee morale by bullying employees into accepting an open range system in which new employees can come in with higher pay, regardless of their experience level is; a system in which administration gets to choose how much someone gets paid, regardless of what some of the positions are being paid. As employees, we are asking for four things which we expect from our employer: consistency, fairness, equity and transparency.”
“It’s the lack of transparency and fairness that will foster an atmosphere of frustrated and disgruntled workers and a workplace with no morale,” she said.
Melissa Blazek, a 20-year employee and a 911 dispatcher and corrections officer, said, “In all my years that I’ve worked in Aitkin County, I’ve never felt so unappreciated. Nor have I seen such low employee morale, not just in our department, but countywide. We’re facing an employee retention crisis specifically in our department. We’re losing qualified employees to surrounding counties and businesses, fueled by higher wages and better benefit packages.” She said the county needs to complete a market analysis of wages paid.
“Not only are the departments within Aitkin County suffering, so are the taxpayers of Aitkin County. We’re all just one bad day away from walking away. Employees don’t feel valued here when our voices are not being heard,” Blazek said.
Troy Bauch, labor representative from AFSCME Council 65, said his main job is to bargain contracts for union employees. “We are not here to enter into negotiations, we are here to show you that the Aitkin County employees are united in their position that open range pay is not accepted by the body,” he said.
Rebecca Person, an adult mental health case manager for 15-plus years, said she felt that she was treated with disrespect during negotiations. “So, my issue is respect. Basic respect. So, what’s the solution? The solution is, please, you guys, come be part of our union negotiations. We want to have you guys at the table in the room participating, hearing, seeing, seeing what’s going on,” she said.
Janet Hatfield, a 32-year employee, asked if the board was prepared for a strike. “Are you prepared to come in and answer the phones if we’re all on strike?” she asked.
Brenda Butterfield, a 23-year county employee, said there was a lot of frustration on behalf of the long-term employees. “The focus seems to be on new hires. How do we make it work for them? And I think we need to shift our focus a little bit more to the long-term people that are here, we are the ones who train them. We are the ones who are dedicated,” she said.
Board chairperson Wedel closed the public comment portion of the meeting. “Thank you, for your input. The board does take your comments to heart, we take it very seriously.”
After hearing the comments from staff members, Commissioner Brian Napstad said the board appreciates county staff and has shown that appreciation by offering early retirement benefits, paying medical insurance premiums for employees between the ages of 62-65, up to 36 days of PTO (Paid Time Off) a year, 5% salary increases each year over the next three years, an additional $340,000 on to the wage scale to raise the minimum salary rates in an effort to help with recruitment efforts and give an additional $.50/hour to all employees to aid in retention, and the ability to cash out 120 hours of PTO per year.
“We do respect you. And we do support you. So, I just want that to be known,” he said.
Commissioner Ann Marcotte said, “I’d just like to reiterate that I do concur with everything that’s been said here today. And I just want you to know that I believe that all of us respect you and hold you in high regard for what you do. I know that this is a very difficult time, negotiations are not fun, but certainly we don’t want to destroy the relationship that we’ve built based upon issues that we believe are going to come to a resolution favorable to both sides.”
The board recessed at that point. A closed session followed the meeting to continue to discuss labor negotiations.
The county currently has open contracts with the AFSCME Courthouse Unit and AFSCME Health & Human Services Unit. The county has reached a tentative agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services group that will go before its membership and the board soon for a vote.
