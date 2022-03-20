The Aitkin Economic Development Committee met on March 9 to review recent events and plan for this year’s events.
The Winter Wonderama event on Feb. 12 was planned as a family-friendly event with chili cook off and a movie night. Committee members deemed the event a success and plan to hold it again next year.
The third annual Tour of Opportunities is being planned for May 6 from 12-7 p.m. to show available properties, engage business entrepreneurs, and determine next steps. Videos will be developed introducing the various properties. Marketing typically takes place locally but this year it will expand to the metro area. The tour will be a one-day event with extended hours.
A new Chamber of Commerce position, marketing director, has been posted to assist Taylor Erickson in the office. She is seeking a computer-savvy individual who wants to work 15-20 hours per week.
Kathleen Ryan provided an update on the Ripplesippi River Trails Committee.
The Paddle your Glass Off event is being planned for June 25. The event will be similar to last year.
The Ripplesippi Float will occur on Aug. 20 and will be in collaboration with the Music Fest.
The committee plans to establish the water trail as a Minnesota state water trail.
Ryan said, “Exciting partnerships are forming with the Aitkin County Land Department and Minnesota DNR to help establish additional access points on the Mississippi.”
She told the committee about an opportunity to obtain funding through the Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. The committee will engage in the grant writing process.
Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Economic Development coordinator, provided an update on the county’s activities.
The county is supplementing the 2022 Business Development and Recreation grant with an additional $10,000, bringing the total to $20,000 for the 2022 grant year. Grant applications will be accepted starting in January, Jeffers said.
The 2022 Child Care Facilities Grant is open to all existing and startup child care
facilities. The goal is to increase child-care slots. There is more information about these funds on the Aitkin County website.
The county has accepted proposals for a communications company to help develop Aitkin County’s brand.
“The goal is to tell our story and collaborate with the chamber and other entities to communicate the reasons businesses should locate in Aitkin,” said Jeffers.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The Fabrication (Fab) Lab at Aitkin High School has tours available to visitors. Updates and painting have transformed the space. It’s worth another visit!
The Economic Development committee heard about plans for the 2022 Legislative Luncheon. A sub-committee is being formed to work on the event. Erickson will gather some details and give the group an update at the next meeting.
Information about a Growth Innovations grant and associated loan programs was presented by Stan Gustafson. Gustafson or Tami Jacobs are the contacts for details on each program. They have visited Tamarack, McGregor and Wright businesses to talk about the program. Funds from these grants will be expended soon. Loans are still available.
One of the businesses supported by Growth Innovations is Jake’s BBQ.
Committee members were told that Mille Lacs Energy’s broadband program is being expanded to the McGrath area.
JET’s Talent Development Program has funding available for businesses to train existing employees. Up to $10,000 per business per program year could be available.
JET also has scholarship opportunities for high school students, college students and adults who are pursuing training. Additional funding is available for on-the-job training and work experience opportunities.
A request for proposals was sent to four different companies, asking for proposals to develop multi-family housing for the Growth Innovations lot on Minnesota Avenue in Aitkin. The goal is to have something solidified before the end of 2022. The committee discussed engaging in a comprehensive housing study for the county.
