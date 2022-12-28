Aitkin High School senior Jessica Much presented Aitkin City Council with an action project for her government class.
Much, who made the presentation at the Dec. 19 council meeting, has recently traveled “around the country” and noticed signs in other areas representing cities and would like to see Aitkin’s welcome signs updated or restored.
“I think we haven’t done it the justice we need to,” Much said about a current sign. She said that it’s not just a sign, “It’s the values we represent, our people; it’s really a symbol of our culture.”
Much wants to “let the world know that we aren’t some small little dot that’s ready to disappear at any moment.”
The council discussed options and costs and Much said she could seek donations from the community. Much said, “With community support and funding we can make a long-term investment into our community.” The city plans to work with Aitkin County with planning to take place through the winter and implementation sometime in the spring.
GRATITUDE
Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman began her report with a thank you to council members Leeann Moriarty and Connie Janzen for their service to the city.
Workman then expressed gratitude to Aitkin Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko and his team at the city street department, Aitkin Public Utilities and Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative in light of the amount of snow and power outages caused by the recent winter storm. (See related story on page 1).
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
City Administrator Mike Skrbich said the first meeting of the year will be Tuesday, Jan. 3 because of the observed holiday.
Insurance coverage for the city’s police officers has been found. Councilor Kathy Galliger thanked Skrbich for his help in securing insurance for the officers.
The application date was extended by one week for the city full-time accounting clerk position. Skrbich said, “This gives us a chance to get another candidate or two.”
Skrbich met with Minnesota State Representative Ron Kresha to discuss the local sales tax and the bonding bill. An update will be made available at a future meeting.
SECURITY CAMERA UPDATE
Councilor Jason Henke updated the council about the park security cameras. The cameras have been providing granular images which are not suitable for facial recognition or license plate identification. “It seems like we are going back and forth,” explained Henke. “We’re not filling out paperwork they want, CTC is adding in five cameras (capable) of zooming in. They have them, they’re not installed because we haven’t signed (the paperwork).”
Workman said, “We did not sign because the cameras were not to our satisfaction.” Henke explained that the cameras were not providing clear images because of the distance each camera was covering, more cameras will be put in place which should remedy the situation.
Henke requested the paperwork be taken care of. The council will see to the paperwork to get the additional cameras “put in motion.”
ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PROJECT
Aitkin County Public Health Educator/Dietician and SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) Coordinator Hannah Colby spoke to the council about a contract with Alta regarding a demonstration project for a walkable audit.
Colby explained that the demonstration project is a short-term, low-cost, temporary program used to determine potential long-term design solutions to improve walking, bicycling and public spaces. She presented the council with a project timeline and cost. “The goal is improving safety and also to increase active transportation,” Colby said.
Colby explained that enough funding had been secured and where it had come from thus far and that she was asking the city to take over the contract with Alta for the demonstration project.
Alta Planning + Design is a company which creates designs for safer active transportation for those walking, bicycling, etc.
A project site has been determined at Hwy. 169 and a section of First Street SE in the city. The council accepted taking ownership of the contract.
SNOW PROBLEM
Nicko discussed the significant amount of snow still on sidewalks. He said he knew of at least four businesses that haven’t yet cleared the snow from their store areas and several residential areas. “The ordinance states that they haveto be clear within 24 hours,” said Nicko.
Nicko informed the council that if the city had to take care of the snow removal there would be a cost passed on to the business or homeowner and asked for guidance on how to proceed.
“Our plows did put a heavy amount of snow on the corners,” said Nicko who plans to clear those corners, weather permitting. The council instructed Nicko to enforce the city ordinance. Those who may be unable to take care of their sidewalks should contact the city for resources, “We will work with them,” said Nicko.
Chris Dotzler, who will be council member at the start of the new year, was in attendance. He said that his phone has not stopped ringing since it has snowed. Dotzler is the creator of the WorkForce Group. He added, “The WorkForce Group is not a snow removal organization but we are trying to do the best we can.”
OTHER BUSINESS
CliftonLarsonAllen is scheduled to do inventory of the municipal liquor store on Sunday, Jan. 1 and begin the city audit the week of March 27.
Workman updated the council about the outdoor seating ordinance. Skrbich said the rough draft is complete, however it must be posted for 10 days before adding to the council meeting agenda.
Henke gave a park committee meeting update. The Aitkin City Park is in the process of a redesign. When talking about funding for the park project, Henke said Aitkin High School senior Macy Paulbeck was looking to organize a skate-a-thon fundraiser during the city’s Winter Wonderama event. “Get your warm clothes out, it’s going to be really cold but the hot chocolate is very good,” he said.
A closed session was then held concerning the city administration union contract agreement.
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. Previous meeting minutes can be found online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
