Aitkin City Council members discussed a draft preliminary budget at their Sept. 7 regular meeting.
Members acknowledged the amount of work that former administrator Rose Beverly and acting administrator Jen Thompson had done to keep the new budget within reasonable bounds.
Reserve funds are low, but council members expect that to start to reverse as business gets back to normal.
Costs related to the development of the ‘Creamery lot’ were discussed. Aitkin Public Utilities Commission has determined that the lot should include a fast-charging station for electric vehicles. Those are backordered for some time, but construction can commence and include accommodations for installing that component when it becomes available.
There was discussion about having downtown retailers cooperatively purchase the lot from the city and operate it as a “Co-op Lot”, as has been done in some other cities. Council members expressed interest in exploring that option more.
Another infrastructure item in the budget is added lean-to storage for city street department equipment.
The tank trail extension will be allocated $60,000 in the budget; that had been approved earlier. Insurance costs went up, and some overtime pay that was not
included in previous budgets pushed up the budget total as well.
The next regular city council meeting is Sept. 22 and Thompson proposed adopting the preliminary budget at that meeting. Final budget adoption can happen at the Dec. 20 regular meeting.
CITY ADMINISTRATOR SALARY
An AFSCME union representative came to discuss with the mayor the matter of salary to be offered to a new city administrator.
The union’s position was that the incoming city administrator should be paid 95% of outgoing city administrator Rose Beverly’s salary. There would be no overtime; the 95% would be a salary. Council members voted to approve the salary at that level.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• The Minnesota House capital investment committee is requesting Mayor Megan Workman and a representative of the park committee to come to a Grand Rapids meeting Oct. 7 to give a presentation to the committee about how the money would be spent.
• Resolution 2021-09-07a for a completely grant-funded lighting project at the airport was approved.
• A summary publication explaining Nuisance Ordinance No. 400 was approved. The summary publication is what will be published in the newspaper for public review.
• The total cost per month to the city for park security cameras is $300/month, including leased equipment and internet service. Installation costs will be available at the next meeting, so the total package can be approved.
• Proceeding with litigation for damages at 209 Minnesota Ave., the previous location of city offices, was approved.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Aitkin Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.