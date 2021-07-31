Mayor Megan Workman and acting Mayor Amanda Lowe were both absent from the July 19 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by council member Leann Moriarty.
A request by the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce for a special event permit for the Riverboat Days Run to the Dump was moved to new business at Moriarty’s request.
CITY PARK VANDALISM
The city council approved the police department’s request to purchase security cameras for the Aitkin City Park. Serious vandalism issues have prompted the city to request approval to purchase six cameras and the infrastructure needed for them to connect to WiFi from a nearby location, Police Chief Paul Ryan told the council.
Council member Jason Hinke led the committee that did the research on what was needed for park security.
The cost of $5,076 could be financed or paid up front, Hinke said, plus there would be a small additional wireless internet connection charge.
Acting Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko said there may also be a small additional charge if power has to be supplied to additional locations within the park to power the cameras.
Feed from the cameras can be sent directly to city police squad cars during the hours when vandalism has become an issue. The provider CTC is working on doing the wireless install. The council is waiting for a more detailed estimate of the cost for that connection.
Discussion was tabled until the next meeting, when the miscellaneous charges can be more specifically known.
RIVERBOAT DAYS
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson spoke to the council about the Sip n Stroll and Run to the Dump Events. The Sip n Stroll route has been extended to include the Riverside Pub, she said.
“Thankfully we have not had problems with the event in the past, and we don’t expect any with this route addition,” said Erickson.
The street fair will be limited to the portion of Minnesota Ave. between the stoplight and the corner of Third St. NW and Minnesota Ave. this year.
The Run to the Dump route was approved by the council.
NEW LIQUOR STORE RULE
The liquor store has been having issues with underage people who come in with an adult who helps them purchase liquor.
To stop that from happening, the council discussed implementing a policy that requires no minors come in with a parent or other adult to pick out liquor. The store is displaying a sign saying “No One Under the Age of 21 May Enter.”
TIME CAPSULE OPENED
Kirk Peysar is currently in possession of the unearthed time capsule, which was buried 50 years ago on the courthouse lawn. The capsule committee is Moriarty, Peysar and Mark Wedel. Committee members plan to bury a new time capsule in the fall of 2021.
Moriarty said the contents of the capsule were in good condition, considering the length of time it had been buried.
The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday Aug. 2 at the Aitkin Public Library.
