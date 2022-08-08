The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voters must register if you are a new voter or have changed your name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online or at the Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you can still register on Election Day with proof of current residency.
Most of Aitkin County’s precincts have changed to mail balloting. This decision is determined by each individual township. The 17 remaining precincts vote at their designated polling place on Election Day.
If you are registered voter in a mail ballot precinct, you will automatically receive your ballot in the mail around five to six weeks before the election. If you do not receive a ballot, make sure you are a registered voter – check your status or contact the auditor’s office.
Clark, Sno-Flyers Building; Farm Island, Farm Island Town Hall; Fleming, Fleming Town Hall; Haugen, Haugen Town Hall; Jevne, Jevne Town Hall; Lakeside, Lakeside/Malmo Community Hall; Lee, Zion Lutheran Church; Macville, Macville/Swatara Community Hall; Malmo, Malmo Town Hall; McGregor, McGregor Town Hall; Nordland, Bethlehem Lutheran Fellowship Hall; Shamrock, Shamrock Town Hall; Wagner, Wagner Town Hall; White Pine, White Pine Town Hall; Williams, McGrath Fire Hall; City of Aitkin, Aitkin Public Library; City of McGregor, McGregor Community Center.
AITKIN COUNTY BALLOT
For the State Offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann; Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Steve Patterson and Matt Huff; Legal Marijuana Now Party, Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse; Legal Marijuana Now Party, James McCaskel and Dave Sandbeck; Republican, Scott Jensen and Matt Birk; Republican, Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards; Republican, Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow; DFL, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan; DFL, Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker.
Federal Offices, U.S. Representative District 8: Republican, Harry Robb Welty; Republican, Pete Stauber; DFL, Jhon Munter; DFL, Jen Schultz.
State Offices: State Senator District 7: Republican, Robert Farnsworth; DFL Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin; DFL, Ben DeNucci. State Senator District 10: Republican, Nathan Wesenberg; Republican, Steve Wenzel; Republican, Jim Newberger; DFL, Suzanne M. Cekalla. State Representative District 10A: Republican, Charles “Chuck” Parins; Republican, Ron Kresha. Secretary of State: Republican, Erik van Mechelen; Republican, Kim Crockett; DFL, Steve Carlson; DFL, Steve Simon. Attorney General: Republican, Sharon Anderson; Republican, Doug Wardlow; Republican, Jim Schultz; DFL, Bill Dahn; DFL, Keith Ellison.
County Offices: County Commissioner District 3: Travis J. Leiviska, Don Niemi, Patrick Murphy. County Commissioner District 5: Michael L. Kearney, Doug McNeil, Ann Marcotte.
There will be a school district question for East Central School District #2580 which serves the cities ofSandstone, Askov, Brunod and Kerrick.
