The quarterly meeting of the Aitkin County Association of Townships (ACT) at the Aitkin County Government Center welcomed 20 township representatives and six guests in person and 12 known representatives and one visitor online (WebEx).
Reno Wells, the District 11 Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT) director addressed the meeting. He spoke about road issues. Many townships have prepared resolutions to submit to the current legislature. Individual townships, ACAT and MAT are seeking support on two critical issues for townships: Annexation fairness and county road reversion reform.
Senate File 1949 (Kiffmeyer) / House File 2387 (Quam)
This bill requires township approval before a county road is reverted to township ownership. Currently, counties can remove a road’s designation as a county road without the township’s approval. This bill provides townships with the power to accept or reject a county road reversion, allowing a seat at the table and fairness for both local governments.
In his remarks, Wells reminded township representatives to make sure their roads are recorded correctly with the county recorder’s office, so that they are prepared if such situations arise.
The second bill is Senate File 1969 (Kiffmeyer)/ House File 2282 (Mekeland).
This bill restores township residents’ rights to vote in certain annexation matters. Currently, township residents do not vote on township/city boundary lines, but a system for such a vote existed previously. This bill restores the right for residents to vote on certain annexation matters.
County weed inspector Sam Seybold spoke to township officials and guests about noxious weeds that require attention when they appear on roadsides and in ditches.
Seybold spoke about a number of ways that townships can reduce the spread, including requiring the use of gravel from a certified weed-free gravel pit.
Spraying is frequently used, but some weeds are resistant and it takes perseverance and patience to keep them under control. Some people are starting to use strategic grazing by goats or sheep in an effort to reduce the use of herbicides.
A resource binder showing photos of the weeds of concern is available from Seybold at the Aitkin County Land Department or from the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The next meeting will also be the annual meeting of ACAT, on April 21 at the Aitkin County Government Center. Guest speakers will be MnDOT and the Aitkin County Highway Department.
Elections will be held for directors at the April meeting. District 1 (currently Janet Hatfield) – represents Aitkin, Farm Island, Hill Lake, Kimberly, Macville, Morrison, Spencer and Waukenabo townships.
District 5 (currently Norm Weise) represents Ball Bluff, Balsam, Cornish, Fleming, Libby, Logan, Turner and Verdon townships.
At-large members are needed. One seat has been open for two years, the rest for three years. District 3 (Lee, Millward, Pliny, Rice River, Spalding, Wagner, White Pine, Williams). Let a board member know by mid-March if you are interested in being nominated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.