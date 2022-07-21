Two Community Grant awards were made at the July 12 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.

Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, recommended awarding $10,500 to the city of Tamarack for development of a comprehensive plan; and $3,626 to Rides for Health. They were approved by the board.

