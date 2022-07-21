Two Community Grant awards were made at the July 12 meeting of the Aitkin County Board.
Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, recommended awarding $10,500 to the city of Tamarack for development of a comprehensive plan; and $3,626 to Rides for Health. They were approved by the board.
A total of $100,000 is available and the current requests amount to $30,876.
“We had quite a few applications,” said Jeffers, “and we will review the remainder at the next meeting.”
An amendment to the county’s solid waste ordinance was approved. It allows for law enforcement, health and human services and environmental services to collect, transport or dispose of solid waste for investigative purposes.
The board also approved the Rum River Joint Powers Agreement, a 10-year plan, which manages the natural resources of Mille Lacs Lake, and several other lakes, streams and rivers. It includes the counties of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison and Sherburne and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.
“It has been approved by the county attorney,” commented Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert.
Committee reports
Commissioner Brian Napstad reported on the Economic Development Committee. He said a representative from Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative approached the committee for funding assistance for a planned internet expansion. “We’ve made no decision on this yet,” Napstad said.
Commissioner Ann Marcotte reported on the Natural Resources Advisory Committee, noting that area campgrounds are doing well this season. She said some tax-forfeit property is available south of the Aitkin American Legion, that possibly could be donated to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which could then donate it to Habitat for Humanity.
Commissioner Don Niemi reported on the meeting of the East Central Library Board (ECRL). He said a parent brought forward a concern about a book available in the ECRL system. “It is for 10-year-olds and up,” he said. “It’s pornographic for sure.” Niemi said he didn’t believe the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” is on the shelves of the Aitkin and McGregor ECRL branches, but it is available to acquire.
“What has to be done to keep it out of elementary, middle and high school?” asked board chair, Commissioner Mark Wedel.
Niemi said the issue is censorship. “Where do you draw the line?,” he asked. Niemi said he has no idea if this book is in any schools at this time.
Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake is closed from July 1-Sept. 1, said Commissioner Laurie Westerlund, a member of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Input Group.
Airport Commission news was reported by Wedel, who noted that a plane was being refurbished in an open hangar at the Aitkin Municipal Airport. He said aviation gas is currently $6.50 per gallon and that a fly-in and breakfast were set for Aug. 9 at the airport.
Other business
• A permit was granted to the Aitkin Firemen’s Relief Association to conduct off-site gambling at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds for the Aitkin All Class Reunion.
• A gambling premises permit was approved for the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club at The Sandy Beaver in Shamrock Township north of McGregor.
