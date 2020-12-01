The Aitkin County Board approved the final round of funding from the Federal CARES Act Nov. 24, finalizing the last of the money going to area businesses.
The county received an additional $109,526.54 from the towns and cities in Aitkin County, and redistributed that money in the last round of grant money that went out.
In total, the county received $2.170 million in funding from the CARES act, all of which had been spoken for by the Nov. 24 meeeting.
The breakdown of the spending, which was provided to the board:
• $52,360.35 went to purchase personal protective equipment.
• $262,426.72 went to public health expenses, supplies needed to sanitize and disinfect buildings, as well as webinar capabilities.
• $27,767.57 on signage and additional furniture.
• COVID-19 testing and contract tracing was just $274.86, as the county decided to focus only on county staff for tracing.
• $952,768.67 in payroll expenses, including public health, the sheriff’s department, the government center front desk and additional COVID-19-related hours by county workers.
• $128,182.23 in improved telework capabilities of public employees, including laptops and software allowing remote access.
• $681,614.91 in business grants to area businesses, including the last round given out at the Nov. 24 meeting.
In the final round of funding, Aitkin County DAC received $9,850.29, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity received $4,650, ANGELS received $4,516, Northland Counseling Center $10,000 and CinnieSmith $4,066.51.
This includes the $40,000 allocated by the county to purchase PPE for county fire departments and EMS providers.
That equipment will be distributed as needed. The county made the purchase so that the PPE could be purchased by the Dec. 1 deadline.
The county also made an allocation of $11,639.23 to the city of Palisade. Due to its size, Palisade had to request funds from the county.
County Administrator Jessica Seibert praised the work of county staff in dealing with the CARES act funding – and the pandemic in general.
“Ross Wagner played a huge role in developing a brand-new program,” explained Seibert, adding that Wagner’s work enabled the county to better distribute the funds.
She also said Chris Sutch of the county’s information technology department had to source and then build everything from remote meeting software and connections to work-at-home setups for employees.
Seibert also mentioned County CFO Kathleen Ryan, who tracked all the expenditures, as well as the public health and HR staff in the county.
Commissioner Bill Pratt also praised the sheriff’s office, which stepped up to purchase items on behalf of the county at the beginning of the pandemic in March.
The Aitkin County Board and Seibert had laid careful groundwork for the late arrival of the funds, talking extensively at board meetings in October and November about where the money should go when it arrived late.
Because of deadlines, the county was looking for municipalities returning money to the county no later than Nov. 20 – and the county would have to spend that money before Dec. 1 or else it would return to the state coffers.
At the Nov. 10 meeting, the board gave directions on where that money should be allocated, which lined up with where the money was distributed during the final round of allocations.
