The Aitkin County Board finalized another labor contract, awarded several child care grants and heard from residents seeking adjustments to their property assessments at its June 14 regular meeting.
The board also approved a request for a grant to help build a Forgotten Heroes Range and Retreat for disabled veterans. See related story here.
LABOR CONTRACTS
The board continued to discuss ongoing labor contracts, ratifying the 2021-2023 agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services unit, which includes supervisory positions in the sheriff’s department. As with other contracts already settled, the agreement includes a 5% raise and scale adjustments. Employees are also being offered a 50 cent per hour increase to adjust base wages.
An updated agreement with the Law Enforcement Labor Services group and the Teamsters Non-licensed Essential Unit was also approved, adjusting the wages to reflect the 50-cent increase. The salaries for the top elected officials – auditor, treasurer, recorder, sheriff and attorney - were also adjusted by $520 to reflect the 50-cent an hour change.
The county still has open contracts with the AFSCME Courthouse Unit and AFSCME Health and Human Services Unit, which are under negotiation. The board met in closed session for about an hour to continue labor discussions.
GRANT PROGRAMS
The board approved $25,000 in grants to six child care providers to help them improve or expand their capacity. Ten requests totaling $53,500 had been received.
The remaining $25,000 will be targeted to child care startups. The goal of the grant program is to in
crease the amount of child care slots or child care jobs.
Potential child care providers can contact Mark Jeffers, economic development coordinator, at mark.jeffers@co.aitkin.mn.us or 218-513-6188.
The board also awarded $9,800 in grants from the business development and recreation fund.
The board approved using $100,000 from Fiscal Recovery Funds to fund a community grant program. The goal of this program, as stated in Jeffers’ request, is to “provide outstanding service in a fiscally responsible manner through innovation and collaboration with respect to all.”
Eligible project examples given included city comprehensive plan creation, city redevelopment efforts, quality of life projects that would directly benefit the community, community transportation efforts and public safety.
Anyone with questions or suggestions for allocation of the grants can contact Jeffers.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
The county board also held the annual Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing. Thirteen county landowners requested appeals of their property assessments.
The board approved the assessor’s recommendations in most cases, dropping the value in eight of the requests based on additional information on the properties. Four requests to lower the valuations were not granted and one contained classification changes.
The Aitkin County Board met Tuesday, June 28 and has July meetings set for July 12 and July 26.
