At its meeting April 25, and following a public hearing, the Aitkin County Board adopted a resolution classifying 17 parcels of tax-forfeited property.
All parcels but one will be classified non-conservation.
Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson said he had received no public comments or concerns over this land and a public auction will be held in December.
Thompson said the land department is looking to develop a carry-in public water access on tax-forfeited land on the Mississippi River in the Riverside Point area. The DNR would make $15,000 available to cover the cost of the project with land department providing in-kind time and labor.
This spot offers a loop for canoes or kayaks to enter and exit at the same site.
Commissioner Bret Sample asked about future maintenance. Thompson said it would be low-maintenance, only grass mowing, as it would be closed to winter access.
Thompson gave a presentation on the 2022 apportionment from land sales to the county, townships and school districts.
SENTENCE TO SERVE
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida and Pat Scollard, Sentence to Serve supervisor, talked about the Sentence to Serve program which brought in more than $83,000 in 2022. Guida presented the joint powers agreement he will sign with the state Department of Corrections for July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
“(Sentence to Serve) used to be outdoors projects,” said Guida, “but has expanded to more community projects. Another benefit is people incarcerated get to interact with the community in a positive way.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers said there are 17 applications for a matching revitalization grant. He said the Economic Development Committee recommended approving the following grants: Lowe Properties, $5,000; Northland Hydraulic, $5,000; The Locker Room, $3,000; Jaques Art Center, $1,020; Roadside Market, $5,000; My Crafts & Things, $1,151; and Smokey Jake’s BBQ, $1,006. The purpose of this grant fund is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize the outside of their properties in an effort to drive economic growth. Jeffers said there is approximately $28,000 remaining in this fund and applications are still open.
The Economic Development Committee also recommended approving two business Development and Recreation Grants – Long Lake Foundation, $2,000; and Palisade Event Committee, $925. The purpose of this grant fund is to leverage county funds, private funds and volunteer efforts to increase small business development activities in Aitkin County, with an emphasis on increasing sustained tourism and recreation activities. Applications are still being taken for these grants.
Jeffers also unveiled a new branding for Aitkin County – “Naturally Better” which rolls out in May.
“People are thinking about how they are going to use it in the market,” he said.
Jeffers talked about broadband and child care. He said there have been a couple of applicants for the child care grants that would expand openings for child care in the county. This grant fund is still open.
SNAKE RIVER WATERSHED
Janet Smude, district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Wayne Anderson, board member, asked the board to adopt the Snake River One Watershed One Plan Comprehensive Plan. The board adopted the plan.
BID AWARDED
County Engineer John Welle said there were four bids received for bituminous resurfacing and patching. The board approved the bid award to low bidder, Hawkinson Construction, Grand Rapids, in the amount of $2,265,059. Other bidders were KGM Contractors Inc., Angora, Anderson Brothers Construction, Brainerd and Duininck lnc., Prinsburg.
The work includes bituminous resurfacing on 3.7 miles of CH 31 north of Tamarack; resurfacing on 4.9 miles of CH 40 north of McGregor, resurfacing on 2.5 miles of CH 62 west of McGregor and bituminous patches on various county highways.
“The cost of bituminous decreased slightly this year,” Welle noted.
An agreement was proposed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for use of Aitkin County Highways 3, 4, 5 and 12 during the 2023 and 2024 construction season to accommodate the reconstruction of Trunk Hwy. 169/TH 210 from the Ripple River bridge in Aitkin to the Mississippi River bridge north of Hassman corner. For use of these routes, an estimated payment of $89,015.54 will be paid to Aitkin County.
Welle was asked if that amount was enough compensation for the increased use of roads in the detour, he said all of theses routes are 10-ton rated. “We don’t anticipate significant additional maintenance expenditures to these roads as a result of the detour traffic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH NUISANCE
Environmental Services Director Andrew Carlstrom reviewed with the board what constitutes a public nuisance and a public health nuisance. The county Health and Human Services only gets involved in the latter. Carlstrom said his department investigates all land use complaints.
ADMINISTRATOR REPORT
County Administrator Jessica Seibert gave a first quarter financial review and said staff is already thinking about the 2024 budget.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Galen Tveit addressed the board on a couple of topics. He first wanted it noted that he opposed changing the Minnesota flag. The other was in regard to land use. He said if the U.S. population grows by 30 million in 30 years, there will be a need for more farmland. “We aren’t raising enough food to feed the people we have here,” he said.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Aitkin County Health and Human Services (H&HS) is “on track for what we budgeted,” Carli Goble, fiscal supervisor, told the Aitkin County Board April 25.
H&HS has received 14% of its revenues for the first quarter of the year and expended 23% of its funds. This is not a concern since she noted that the majority of revenues are received in quarters two and four of each year.
H&HS Director Sarah Pratt talked about a permanent change affecting renewals for public assistance programs. She said these were previously mailed in but renewals over the telephone must now be offered if an enrollee chooses that method. She said the MnCHOICES revised platform has not yet been launched but will soon come out in four phases. MnCHOICES is a single, comprehensive, web-based application that integrates assessment and support planning for all people who seek access to Minnesota’s long-term services and supports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.