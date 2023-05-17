Dr. Bill Brendel

Dr. Bill Brendel will be working with Aitkin County for the coming 20 months.

 Jeanne Schram

At its meeting May 9, the Aitkin County Board heard from Dr. Bill Brendel with the Transformative Learning Institute. He introduced himself to the board members and talked about the coming 20 months when he will be working with staff.

“I want to know what you want to do,” Brendel said. “The win is yours, not mine. I want to work myself out of a job.”

