At its meeting May 9, the Aitkin County Board heard from Dr. Bill Brendel with the Transformative Learning Institute. He introduced himself to the board members and talked about the coming 20 months when he will be working with staff.
“I want to know what you want to do,” Brendel said. “The win is yours, not mine. I want to work myself out of a job.”
Brendel is currently meeting the county department heads in what he called the discovery phase. The other phases will be alignment, planning and action.
Commissioner Bret Sample asked if there would be a strategic plan for the future of Aitkin County.
“When this is done, we will have the plan you are talking about,” noted Aitkin County Administrator Jessica Seibert.
Commissioner Travis Leiviska said it’s important to have a healthy working environment for county employees, and Commissioner Laurie Westerlund said, “We want the public to know this is for their benefit.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers asked for approval of two Business Development and Recreation Grants – Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity, for $1,100 and Jaques Art Center for $1,400, which were approved. The purpose of this grant fund is to leverage county funds, private funds and volunteer efforts to increase small business development activities in Aitkin County, with an emphasis on increasing sustained tourism and recreation activities. Both grants are being made available using ARPA funds. Applications are still being taken for these grants.
Jeffers also asked for approval of two Revitalization Grants, which are matching grants. The board approved one to Growth Innovations Property for $1,521 and the Village Pump in Tamarack for $4,600. The purpose of this grant is to help support local businesses that want to make upgrades to the outside of their property.
PERSONNEL
Requests from Human Resources Director Bobbie Danielson were approved. A grade 4 case aide position will be changed to a grade 5 financial case worker in Health and Human Services. Also approved were permission to effect a settlement regarding health insurance for a former employee and a small change in policy regarding employee recognition service awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.