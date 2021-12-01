The Aitkin County Board heard the latest statistics on COVID-19 at its Nov. 23 meeting. The new case numbers and positivity testing rate remain high.
The board also tabled a final decision on a tax abatement policy, set a public hearing on game farm licensing and finalized the funding for the government center construction project.
COVID NUMBERS
Erin Melz, the county’s public health supervisor, said the county had seen 295 COVID-19 cases in October, average age of 48, with 16% of those in people under 18 years old. As of Nov. 22, the county had recorded 225 cases, with an average age of 46. Of the total, 17% of the cases were in people 18 and under.
Using the most recent seven-day time frame, Melz said the county’s positivity rate was 16.1%, down a bit from the high over 20%. Neighboring counties, including Itasca and Crow Wing, are also seeing high positivity rates.
Vaccination rates are increasing, she said. The county is now at 59.9% of the total population having had at least one shot, when including those age five and older. The percentage vaccinated in the 12 and older population is 64.1%. For those 65 and older, the vaccination rate is 83.6%. The county numbers are about 10 percentage points below the average for Minnesota, according to Melz.
Vaccination clinics have been held in the county’s elementary schools. Shots are not mandatory and parental approval is required before youngsters get shots. The county uses an online system to get consent and parents have the option to come to the school to be with their child when the shots are given.
The board also heard an update from Lynne Jacobs, executive director of the Aitkin County CARE, on its various programs and services.
CARE, which stands for Coordinating Area Resources Effectively, offers food resources through hot Meals on Wheels and frozen Meals on Wheels, transportation rides for health care needs, exercise courses and fall prevention programs, among many others. Other offerings include social connections for older and disabled adults, such as senior companion and care calls.
CARE also provides trained respite workers to stay with a loved one to give breaks to caregivers, light housekeeping and assistance with errands and coordinating available care services. CARE has a new website – aitkincountycare.org – where individuals can request rides, help with chores or apply to be a volunteer or caregiver.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board handled several other matters, including approving the 2022 wage scale and health insurance contributions for full- and part-time nonunion employees. Wage increases were set at 2% and employees will also be eligible for step increases.
The board also approved a change in the county’s paid time off schedule, as presented by human resources director, Bobbie Danielson. Employees will earn three more days plus will be able to start employment with 40 hours of PTO.
Board members reviewed a final draft of a property tax abatement policy, which the state Department of Revenue has encouraged counties to adopt. County assessor Mike Dangers outlined some of the details, which primarily focus on when abatements to property taxes can be given. The first case is if an error was made on a person’s taxes, such as a transposition of numbers. The second case is if a hardship occurs, such as a fire.
Abatements are meant to be used sparingly, Dangers said. The process can circumvent the normal board of appeals and abatement, and they are not reimbursed by the state, so if the county does allow a tax abatement, the money comes out of the county’s budget, he said.
After some discussion, the board tabled the policy until the county attorney has an opportunity to review.
Board members also received an update on the government center construction, plus a request from County Administrator Jessica Seibert to approve final transfer of funds to the capital project fund to close out the government center project, which the board approved.
Bruce Schwartzman from contractor BKV Group said the project is completed, and final punch list items have been addressed. There were cost overruns that his company takes responsibility for, and one outstanding issue remains, which he committed to fixing. The HVAC system is not regulating correctly, making the building too cool in the summer. There should not be any issues over the winter and the issue should be resolved before next summer, he said.
The Aitkin County Board will meet Tuesdays, Dec. 14 and 21, and then also meet Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, for the annual reorganizational meeting. The board also set a public hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., on amending the county’s ordinance that governs game farms.
