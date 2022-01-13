The Aitkin County Board met Tuesday, Jan. 4, to organize for the new year and handle several other routine matters.
On unanimous votes, Mark Wedel was re-elected chairperson for the coming year and Anne Marcotte was re-elected as vice chair.
The Aitkin Independent Age was re-appointed as the county’s official newspaper, with the Voyager Press being the second publication for financial statements.
The board meeting calendar was adopted for 2022, with regular meetings set for the second and fourth Tuesday of each month with a few exceptions. The board cancelled the Jan. 11 meeting, with the next meeting being Tuesday, Jan. 25. In December, the second meeting will be Dec. 20 to meet the state deadline for certifying the tax levy for the next year.
Members spent some time going through a long list of county committees and appointments. County administrator, Jessica Seibert, presented the list of 50-some committees and boards that the county is involved with and which board member or county staff person is assigned to the group. While leaving most committee assignments unchanged, the board did agree to eliminate a few committees for which the board has no authority.
SPECIAL MEETING
The board set a special Committee of the Whole session for Jan. 19. The topic will be a reaction to the pending U.S. Supreme Court decision which will uphold or overturn the OSHA rule requiring vaccines or weekly testing for all employees. The Supreme Court heard arguments Jan. 7 and is expected to rule within the week.
Seibert said she is aware there is concern among county administrators and human resources directors that the requirements could be monumental. Counties would need to have a policy established by the end of January with the requirements going into effect mid-February.
“Everyone is scrambling to make policies in lieu of the Supreme Court decision,” she said. By setting a committee meeting before the regular meeting on the Jan. 25, the board members would have a chance to review and ask questions. “It’s very complicated. There’s a lot of questions you’re undoubtedly going to have. We’re all asking a lot of questions,” she said.
The county’s personnel committee will also be meeting mid-January to develop a policy draft. The policy would require board approval, probably at the Jan. 25 meeting in order to meet the imposed deadlines.
The meeting could be cancelled if the Supreme Court decision rules against the OSHA mandate. Waiting until the board knows for sure what that ruling will be would spare staff having to speculate. “Because this will be extremely divisive and upsetting, why do that to our employees and our staff if it’s going to be overturned,” Seibert said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved the purchase of poll pads, electronic devices that will replace the paper voting rolls that are used for elections. The county has applied for a grant that will cover 75% of the cost.
Board members changed the date of a public hearing on cervid (deer) farms and chronic wasting disease to Jan. 25.
The commissioners heard about a proposal to develop a recycling pickup system, using a model like Uber, called Recyclops. Drivers are hired on a contract basis to pick up recycling at residences along a route, at a low cost to households. The goal would be to increase the county’s recycling efforts from 20% to 30%. The board approved applying for a $50,000 grant for the program. Charges per household would start at $5 a month for an initial period, and then go to $8. Current recycling charges range from $12 to $25.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 25.
