The Aitkin County Board stepped closer to finalizing the 2022 budget and tax levy Dec. 14, holding the required public budget hearing.
The final proposal before the board includes a 3% levy increase for 2022. That is the same amount the board set as its preliminary figure in September.
“The budget committee really did the work up front this year, wanting to get that down as low as possible before the statements went out to taxpayers,” county administrator Jessica Seibert said.
No residents were present at the hearing to comment on the budget, which the board will finalize through formal resolutions Dec. 21, before the state mandated Dec. 27 deadline.
Because of the growth in the county’s tax base that offsets the levy increase, some county residents might see the county’s portion of property tax go down by a small amount, although that will be unlikely, Seibert said. It would only go down if a property’s valuation stayed the same over the past year. A residential property valued at $100,000 would see a $4 reduction. “And that’s just if there was no valuation change, which is hard to find these days,” she said.
The plan sets the 2022 levy at $16,033,572. The levy income combined with $17.3 in additional revenue makes the total budget for the coming year $34.7 million.
Expenses are budgeted at $16.9 million for the general fund, $634,229 for parks, $10.1 million for roads and bridges, $7.4 million for health and human services, and $704,090 for bond principal and interest.
The budget includes higher election expenses in 2022 because it is a full election year. Higher gasoline costs and prices for materials could have an impact on the road and bridges budget. The budget accounts for an increase in the recycling contract fees, from $120,000 to $165,000, an additional position in the recorder’s office, and wage increases that have been approved. A decrease in the health and human services salaries, because of retirements and staff changes, meant a reduction in that fund.
Seibert said one change from the preliminary budget was for health insurance premiums for employees which came in higher than anticipated.
The board is expected to give final approval at its Tuesday, Dec. 21 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The county board met in regular session before the budget hearing, handling routine business, regular reports and updates from department heads.
Seibert presented an update and recommendation on salary adjustments for the county’s commissioners and elected officials. The budget committee had discussed several options and agreed that a 3% adjustment would be most appropriate for that group.
Elected officials include the recorder, auditor, treasurer, sheriff and county attorney. They will receive the equivalent of a step (approximately 3%) and a 2% cost of living increase. Commissioners will receive a 3% increase.
The board approved the request.
The county has six different unions in addition to non-union staff. Negotiations are currently open for three of them including the AFSME Courthouse Unit and AFSME health and human services unit. Seibert said those discussions continue, with the hope that they will be completed in December or January.
STRATEGIC LAND PLAN
Dennis Thompson, interim land commissioner, met with the board for a public hearing on the strategic plan for the county, which needs to be reviewed and renewed every 10 years, and the tactical plan, which is for five years.
The plans outline county land management, including tree planting, forest development, insect and disease concerns that exist now or could be anticipated. The plans have been open for a 30-day comment period and has gone before the natural resource advisory committee.
He said the county has worked to manage the age of the trees and type of trees. The county has many trees that are 70-plus years old, and they are trying to balance that with younger trees. Much effort has been put into managing the hardwoods in the northern part of the county.
He estimated that on average, about 50,000 trees are being planted each year. That number is expected to remain stable, although if there was a major storm the number could go up.
The county held a timber auction Dec. 13, with 37 tracts up for auction. Twenty of them sold in the auction, bringing in $368,000. Two additional tracts sold the next day. Aspen sold for about $32 a cord, he said, but the 1,000 cords of tamarack did not have any buyers. Tamarack and black spruce are not generating much interest, he said.
A land sale on Dec. 3 offered 15 tracts for sale; seven of them sold that day, plus two more in the following days. That generated about $112,000.
No one was present to speak at the hearing, but comments had been received before the meeting. Final approval was to go before the board at the Dec. 21 meeting.
In other action, the board approved liquor license renewals for Fisherman’s Bay and Malmo Liquor Store. The board granted approval to apply for a state grant to purchase electronic voter rolls, and approved an agreement memorandum on the Upper Mississippi 1 Watershed plan.
Steve Hughes, district manager for the Soil and Water Conservation District, gave an update on the county’s battles with aquatic invasive species. About $270,000 was allocated to Aitkin County for 2021. Fourteen inspectors did 9,400 inspections at county lakes. “They’re working hard and doing a great job,” Hughes said. He’s heard comments from boaters that the inspectors have been very pleasant and efficient. He is hoping to add another 10-11 inspectors for next year.
The Aitkin County Board met Dec. 21 and will meet Jan. 4 for the annual organizational meeting to start the new year.
