The Aitkin County Board approved the budget and levy for 2023 during a Dec. 20 meeting. The levy for 2023 is $16,945,046, and the total budget will be $40,202,174.
Aquatic Invasive Species
During a year-end report from AIS coordinator Kyle Frederickson, the board learned about the inspections that took place this year.
“We had a good season,” said Frederickson. “We inspected 17 lakes… We only found 36 issues.” Inspections were up by about 600; however, the issues that were found were down from the previous year by about half.
Frederickson did note that Zebra Mussles were found on Cedar Lake watercraft.
Storage plats
More storage is coming to Aitkin County, with the board approving two new plats, Lakes Storage Valhalla 65 and Long Point Storage. These will not be heated.
Outgoing commissioners
Jessica Seibert, the county administrator, took a moment to recognize the outgoing commissioners. “I just want to thank all of you,” said Seibert. “I’ve learned the value that each of you bring… I’ve appreciated everything I’ve learned from you… I will miss your council and I wish you all the best.”
A plaque was presented to the outgoing commissioners.
Bennett’s last meeting
Cynthia Bennett, health and human services director for Aitkin County reflected on her years of service.
Looking back at the beginning of her career she said, “When I graduated from nursing school, I wanted to do education… There was an opening in Aitkin County… My heart was here in Aitkin County and always has been.”
The new director starts on Dec. 28. Bennett’s last day will be on Dec. 30, which means the Dec. 20 board meeting will be her last as director.
Bennett was thanked for her years of service.
Legislators meet and greet
Robert Farnsworth, Spencer Igo and Ron Kresha addressed the board during a meet and greet session of the board meeting.
Farnsworth
Representing senate District 7, Farnsworth said he grew up in Chisholm and graduated from St. Thomas. Some key issues he is working on include property taxes and increasing the homestead property tax credit. He said he is working to, “get rid of the tax on Social Security” which will be “quite beneficial to the folks in Aitkin County.”
Reforming education is also part of Farnsworth’s plan and he hopes to “focus more on technical trades.”
Farnsworth asked the board for advice. Commissioner Don Neimi advised him to pay attention to the state general tax on property taxes.
Igo
Spencer Igo for District 7A noted that he was, “super excited to be here today.” Igo referred to Dale Lueck as a mentor.
“The Talon project is super, super exciting,” said Igo. “We need to start working on policies that will make Minnesota attractive to businesses.”
Igo said he is going to, “bring the northern Minnesota perspective to St. Paul.”
Kresha
Ron Kresha was elected as the state representative of District 10A. “I come from Little Falls,” said Kresha. “One of the big things I’m involved in is rural economic development and aviation.”
Kresha also said that there is a “rural resurgence” where people are moving out of the Cities and into more rural areas, like Aitkin County.
“I’ve been pushing for rural broadband from its conception,” said the District 10A representative. Lastly, he noted that the best number to reach him is 651-296-4247.
Meeting Minutes
The next meeting for Aitkin County Board will be in 2023. Previous meeting minutes can be found online at https://www.co.aitkin.mn.us/board-Minutes/2022/2022-board-meeting-date.
Minutes/2022/2022-board-meeting-date.
