Aitkin County has two openings on the Aitkin County Housing Authority Board – District 3 (one opening) and District 5 (one opening).
The board addresses the housing problems of the county, such as substandard or blighted areas which cannot be redeveloped without government assistance or the shortage of decent, safe and sanitary housing available to persons of low income: initiate grant applications to state and federal agencies for construction of housing.
Applicants must be a resident of Aitkin County. Membership is based on program participation, and knowledge of housing needs of the county. Meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month. Term is five years.
Applications will be accepted until noon Jan. 20 or until filled. Applications can be found on the county website or mailed if requested. Please contact Teresa Smude at teresa@aitkinhra.org for more information.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selections at an upcoming county board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.