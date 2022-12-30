Turns out it can be dangerous to drive in Aitkin County – at least on the state highways.
In recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the state provided crash data for the five-year period from 2016-2020 for all 87 counties.
“This is the first time the data has been publicly reported in a five-year format by county,” said Aitkin County Engineer John Welle.
Of all 87 counties, Aitkin County has both the highest fatal crash rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (100MVMT) and the highest fatal crash rate per 100k population for the 2016-2020 data period when looking at the statistics for all road jurisdictions. Figuring into the statistics is Aitkin’s low population but high volume of traffic.
“If you look at the data on county highways only,” said Welle, “Aitkin ranks 26th in statewide fatal crash rate per 100MVMT and 34th per 100k population. The crash rate data is generally driven by crashes on the state highway system since that’s where most of the traffic is. ”
“There are safety concerns on the major state highways in Aitkin County due to narrow shoulders and steep slopes,” he said.
Highways of concern for Welle ever since he became Aitkin’s county engineer in 1999, have been Hwys. 169 and 210, “These major highways in Aitkin County are clearly deficient in shoulder width and slope steepness,” he said.
Based on his analysis, only one other county in the northern half of the state has a major highway with a higher fatality rate than the segment of Hwy. 169 from Hassman corner to Hill City (there have been three fatalities on this section in the five-year data period).
Welle has advocated for improvements to these major highways for the last 23 years. He said, historically, part of the difficulty in planning improvements on these segments is the fact that Aitkin County is part of two MnDOT districts – District 1 in Duluth and District 3 in Baxter. District 1 is in charge of funding for these highways, but District 3 does the planning and maintenance.
On a positive note, improvements are scheduled for Hwy. 169 between Aitkin and Hill City. The first segment from the Ripple River bridge in Aitkin to the Mississippi River bridge north of Hassman corner is scheduled for 2023-2024 construction. The second segment going north to Hill City is being considered for 2027 but is not yet fully funded.
Statewide, 2021 was a devastating year in traffic safety in Minnesota. Road fatalities increased over the previous year and the 488 traffic fatalities proved to be the most since 2007. In a year when mileage on state roads returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, motorists exhibited dangerous driving behaviors which resulted in far too many preventable lost loved ones, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.
In Aitkin County in 2021, there was one fatal crash, 42 injury crashes and 92 property damage only crashes for a total of 135 crashes. The fatal crash resulted in two fatalities.
During 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home. The total number of crashes increased from 2020, but was still lower than previous years.
While there were fewer total number of crashes, the number of fatal crashes increased due to an increase in speeding, unbelted motorists and alcohol-related fatalities. Alarmingly, drug-related fatalities increased to a level unseen previously.
The top four contributing factors in Minnesota 2021 traffic fatalities continue to be:
• Speed: 171 deaths compared with 122 in 2020.
• Unbuckled motorists: 110 deaths compared with 105 in 2020.
• Drunk Driving: 74 deaths compared with 79 in 2020.
• Distractions: 27 deaths compared with 32 in 2020.
The DPS uses this information to determine future traffic safety initiatives that will lead to safer roads, more efficient safety programs and improved driver behavior.
At the end of the 2021 calendar year, 4,161,269 people held Minnesota driver licenses and 6,428,184 motor vehicles were registered in the state. Vehicles traveled over 57.2 billion miles on public roadways. There were 63,751 traffic crashes; 488 people died and 24,083 people were injured in those crashes.
Any single crash may have many contributing factors associated with the crash event. There are several factors that affect the majority of traffic crashes and these factors can be categorized into these areas:
• Behavioral factors
• Vehicle factors
• Roadway characteristics
• Environmental factors
Historical perspective
In 1966, there were 53,041 traffic fatalities in the country, or 5.7 for every hundred million miles of travel. In Minnesota in 1968, there were 1,060 traffic fatalities, or 5.3 per hundred million miles of travel. Since the 1960s, both the rate and the number of fatalities have declined in a fairly steady pattern. In 2021, there were 46,020 traffic fatalities throughout the country (according to preliminary data from National Safety Council) and 488 in Minnesota. The respective fatality rates per hundred million miles of travel were 1.43 and 0.85.
These declines are the result of conscious decision-making on traffic safety issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was established in the U.S. Department of Transportation in 1967. Since then, it has promoted and Congress has passed legislation mandating the manufacture of safer cars.
At the same time, the federal interstate highway system has expanded, contributing to a safer roadway environment. Simultaneously there has been an effort to change human behavior factors. Minnesota was a leader among the states in the development of innovative drunk driving countermeasures. The Legislature made significant amendments to the DWI law in 1971, 1976, 1978, and in almost every year of the 1980s.
It also passed the child passenger protection law in 1981 and the secondary seatbelt law in 1986. In 2009 the law was updated to “Primary.” It subsequently amended those laws, closing loopholes, broadening the scope and strengthening penalties.
Among drivers, young people and males are over-represented in traffic crashes in Minnesota. Generally, younger people represent higher portions of crash-involved drivers than their portion of licensed drivers. Drivers aged 25-29 are the worst from this perspective.
In 2021, they represented just 9% of the licensed drivers, but 11% of all crash-involved drivers.
By contrast, drivers over age 65 made up 19% of the driving population, but accounted for just 11% of the crash-involved drivers. The National Safety Council reported that crashes are the leading cause of death among persons aged 1 to 24.
The Aitkin County Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Coalition exists to bring awareness to people about safe driving habits and ways to make roads safer for everyone.
Anyone may become a member. Contact Amy Dotzler at the Aitkin Police Department for more information.
