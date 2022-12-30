MN DPS Crashes
MN DPS Graphic

Turns out it can be dangerous to drive in Aitkin County – at least on the state highways.

In recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the state provided crash data for the five-year period from 2016-2020 for all 87 counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.