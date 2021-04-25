Sheriff Dan Guida presented the biennial Aitkin County Jail Facility Inspection Report to the Aitkin County Board of Commissions April 13.
The inspection was conducted Dec. 16, 2020. The inspection, completed by detention facility inspector Chris Thoma, consisted of a facility tour, staff interviews, employee and resident file reviews, video footage reviews, and related documentation reviews.
The report found the Aitkin County Jail to be in a high level of compliance.
Under Minnesota state law, the jail’s mandatory requirement compliance was rated at 99.17% and the jail’s essential requirement compliance was 98.96%.
Areas in which the county excelled were in inmate relations and security. “A really big thing is documenting what we do and how we provide services for inmates,” Guida said. “How we handle people who are suicidal or how we handle people with medical issues, that’s where we really excel.”
Diet and nutrition for inmates were also areas of excellence.
The inspection findings identified two areas in which corrective actions were needed. Under mandatory rule compliances, every jail facility must have a written disaster plan for emergencies and unusual occurrences (like a pandemic) and under this provision annual evacuation drills must be conducted and documented annually.
The inspection found that evacuation drills are not being completed according to state law.
“We need to do a full scale evacuation of the jail,” Guida explained. “Let’s say it’s a fire in the building.”
This will take some planning on behalf of the sheriff’s office. While they have had small scale versions of such evacuations, the Department of Corrections wants a full scale evacuation drill to take place.
“We’ve got people in jail that I don’t really feel like walking out and into the parking lot, so we’ve been a little bit resistant to that,” Guida said. “I haven’t figured out how we’re going to do that safely yet, but we’re working on it.”
The full scale evacuation drill will be practiced as if it were the real thing.
“We’ll do it as if it was real, because that’s the only true way you know you are successful,” Guida said. “That way you can get a good assessment on where you’re at.”
The day and time of the evacuation drill will not be released to the public due to security concerns.
Under essential rules, all clerical and support employees who have regular or daily contact with inmates must complete 40 hours of training within their first year of employment. The training covers security procedures and regulations, rights and responsibilities of inmates, all applicable emergency procedures, communication skills, and first aid.
The DOC recommended that all medical and kitchen staff are provided with this training as well as quarterly reviews of emergency procedures to all clerical and support staff.
Due to COVID-19, it has been difficult to hold some of the classes, like CPR classes, which require in-person training.
“There is an exemption for those things, but you’re technically out of compliance by not having them,” Guida explained.
It is nearly impossible to get 100% compliance on these reviews.
“The big takeaway is that if you are on a biannual inspection, it means you’re doing a great job. There are not very many counties in the state of Minnesota that are on that biannual inspection, so that part makes me proud,” Guida said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.