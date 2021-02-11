The Aitkin County Board got a positive report on the status of the Aitkin County Jail at its Jan. 26 meeting.
The jail, which had recently undergone its biennial inspection by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, got mostly a positive review. However, should the jail undergo any renovations, changes to the facility will likely need to be made to bring it into compliance.
Karla White, the Aitkin County Jail administrator, gave the report on the recent inspection, with help from Jim Bright, facilities coordinator.
White said the jail would remain on an every-two-year inspection, due to the positive report.
“He thought everything was in good shape with our facility,” White said. “And that’s really due to the hard work of everybody.”
The main concern, White said, is the age of the 1984 portion of the jail. Everything is in good shape, but repairs and maintenance could be needed in the near future. Also, the new part of the jail is now 20 years old.
Plans are being made to put money away to address concerns, but Bright said the staff would also be addressing the facilities committee to create a plan.
White said one concern is that the facility need to schedule a fire drill, address some electrical work and order some new equipment.
A few concerns about the layout of the jail and its age were also addressed in the report. The inspector suggested that Aitkin County “begin discussions on a course of action to address long-term public safety needs.”
• John Welle updated the county board on the Hwy. 25 project, revoking two rights-of-way and two rights-of-way being vacated.
Both resolutions were confirmed.
• A request from the Up North ATV club to change the date of a gambling license.
The group wanted the date changed from October 2020 to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was approved, but Commissioner Brian Napstad abstained from the vote.
