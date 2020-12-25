Aitkin County held its budget hearing Dec. 15, with action expected at the Tuesdsay, Dec. 22 meeting.
The Aitkin County Board heard the final budget presentation following its Dec. 15 meeting, with a $15,719,215 levy presented.
This is approximately a 3% levy increase from 2020, down from an anticipated 8-plus% originally estimated.
The board was scheduled to vote on the levy at this Tuesday’s meeting. This will be a vote just on the Aitkin County portion of the tax bill, and things could potentially change before Tuesday’s meeting.
Board Chair Bill Pratt said Dec. 15 the budget was a “near miracle,” taking advantage of an unexpected surplus in the Health and Human Services Department due to the federal CARES act dollars.
“(We can) continue to function without undue hardship to the taxpayers,” said Pratt.
The drop in the increase had three key factors:
• Insurance increases, originally expected to be about 15%, according to County Administrator Jessica Seibert, came in at about 9%
• With the federal CARES Act money covering a good deal of the HHS expenses in 2020, that left about $550,000 that could be used from that department’s fund balance
• The use of fund balances out of IT ($55,000), general ($100,000), solid waste ($55,800), roads and bridges ($246,000), parks ($131,755) and general fund one ($55,661)
The county used a total of $1,194,216 in fund balance for this year’s budget. The board indicated to Seibert that $168,000 budgeted for Long Lake Conservation Center for 2021 because of an anticipated revenue shortfall – a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – should be left in.
“I think that speaks well for all the department heads,” said Pratt about the reduction in the levy increase over the last few months.
There was just one public comment, a man who complained he is receiving no extra compensation while bills continue to increase, and that his land evaluation just went up as well.
Pratt directed the man to the Board of Appeals process, which takes place in the spring, to challenge his evaluation.
In other action at the meeting:
• Pratt and other members of the county board honored Ross Wagner, the county’s economic development coordinator and forest industry coordinator.
Wagner is retiring after 18 years in Aitkin County.
“I want to personally thank you for your dedication,” said Pratt. “You spend hours dealing with the different organizations and businesses.
“You’ve very well earned the gratitude of the community,” he added.
Wagner was the driving force behind the administration of the county’s CARES Act money.
“If not a home run, it was a grand slam. God be with you,” said Commissioner Mark Wedel.
Wagner, who paused for a photo with Pratt at the meeting, said, “It’s been a labor of love. I’m looking forward to retirement.”
• Garrison Disposal has asked to end its contract early with the county for its recycling site.
The county is going out for proposals to fulfill the contract, and Aitkin County Environmental Services Director Terry Neff said there’s already been interest expressed by other companies.
Deadline for the RFPs will be Jan. 15. Garrison Disposal will continue to run the site until the new company takes over.
• The county board tabled a discussion on liquor license, food and beverage and lodging licenses fees, due to the new state aid package being approved Monday.
Aitkin County is expecting to receive more than $300,000 in aid, and commissioners decided to wait and see how the aid played out before potentially giving a break on the fees due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business (more on page 1).
