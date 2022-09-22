At its meeting Sept. 13, the Aitkin County Board heard a presentation about the 2023 proposed preliminary tax levy increase of $910,175, which notes a 5.68% increase over 2022. Increases in salaries and benefits, supply costs and fuel costs were noted as driving factors.

The preliminary budget and levy will be approved on Sept. 27 with the final budget and levy approved in December. At that time, the amount can be lowered but not raised. 

