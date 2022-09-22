At its meeting Sept. 13, the Aitkin County Board heard a presentation about the 2023 proposed preliminary tax levy increase of $910,175, which notes a 5.68% increase over 2022. Increases in salaries and benefits, supply costs and fuel costs were noted as driving factors.
The preliminary budget and levy will be approved on Sept. 27 with the final budget and levy approved in December. At that time, the amount can be lowered but not raised.
County Administrator Jessica Seibert reviewed the 10 budget categories: Salary and benefits - 51% of the budget; insurance - 1% of the budget; materials and supplies - 7% of the budget; communications services - 1% of the budget; utilities - 1% of the budget; Dues/registration - .5% of the budget; professional development - .5% of the budget; contract and service agreements – 27% of the budget; capital expenditures (over $5,000) - 3% of the budget; hotels/meals/gas/mileage – 1% of the budget; and other expenditures – 9% of the budget.
New revenue generated from the valuation of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline will reduce the current tax rate of 47% to 34%; $910,175 of revenue generated will be captured to balance budget expenses.
The Budget Committee recommended the use of $700,000 American Rescue Plan funds and $1,517,330 of fund balances to reduce the 2023 levy.
Legislative priorities for next year were discussed.
“We have to prioritize PILT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes),” said Commissioner Brian Napstad. “It’s a big deal for Aitkin County.”
The board talked about the county fund balance. “We are in a good position,” said Seibert. It was noted that the General Fund has between $2.1-$3.8 million more than the fund balance requires with potential balances remaining of $160,423 and $1.8 million if planned uses of fund balances are realized. It was explained that a healthy fund balance helps Aitkin County maintain a strong bond rating and will help defray future capital project costs.
“The department heads have done a very responsible job budgeting,” added Napstad.
Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson reviewed the 2021 land department apportionment and its 2023 preliminary budget.
2021 income from timber sales, land sales, gravel, leases and easements amounted to $1,354,429 with the total apportionment after expenses at $597,923 to Aitkin County, townships, schools (there are 10 districts in Aitkin County), parks, Memorial Forest and reforestation. Within the Land Department, it also supports resource development, parks and trails, survey and GIS and Long Lake Conservation Center.
Thompson said there have not been many tax-forfeited sales in the last couple of years but he is “expecting a strong timber market.”
Aitkin County administers 225,000 acres of forest land. Thompson said roughly 50,000 trees are planted each year, with an approximate planting success rate of 75%.
Survey and GIS expect expenses of $466,312. This is the third year this has not been included in the levy, Thompson said. Revenues and expenses for Long Lake Conservation Center are about equal. “We’re very hopeful for 2023,” Thompson said.
Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers asked the board to approve four funding requests for the 2022 Community Grant Program. Approval was granted for $5,000 each to Forgotten Heroes Range & Retreat, city of Hill City water tower project, city of Hill City park project and Shamrock Township for a park project.
Aitkin County Health and Human Services received a request from Lifelong Recovery Center to provide a letter of support for chemical dependency services in Aitkin County including counseling, client education, integration of daily living skills, co-occurring disorders and treatment coordination. The program will offer an adult male inpatient 25-bed high intensity treatment service.
Lifelong Recovery Center is looking at the former Developmental Achievement Center in McGregor.
“There are long waiting lists for people to get into treatment,” commented Kim Larson, of ACHHS.
The board approved sending a letter of support.
The board accepted the 2021 summary from Aitkin County Engineer John Welle, who said the revenue distributed to the county through the Highway Users Transportation Distribution Fund decreased from $5,888,296 in 2020 to $5,325,102 in 2021. He requested $560,000 of Fiscal Recovery Funds to mitigate that loss. It was approved by the board.
Commissioner Don Niemi reported on the recent board meeting of the East Central Regional Library, which was attended by more than 100 people.
After much discussion regarding censorship and First Amendment rights, the board decided to relocate a book of controversy, “It’s Perfectly Normal.”
The book will be moved from the children’s section to the juvenile section of the library system.
“This could be reconsidered if laws change or the book is revised,” said Niemi, who added parents should know the book is in the juvenile section.
Napstad reported on the McGregor Airport Commission. The airport still does not know what the funding is for 2023, he said. He noted that the new 100 no lead gas is not available because the airport has no tank to contain it.
Napstad, a member of the Northeast Waste Advisory Committee, said the group reviewed a draft regional waste plan.
He also reported on the Aquatic Invasive Species Committee. He said one of the four Aitkin County decontamination units had been stolen, and the committee is looking at new security measures. Inspections (and the number of inspectors) were down for 2022 at 7,100 inspections done compared to nearly 10,000 the year before. A picnic to recognize AIS inspectors was set for Sept. 22.
Board Chair Mark Wedel reported on the Aitkin Airport Commission. An increase in hangar fees was discussed but will require a public hearing before that happens.
