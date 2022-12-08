At its meeting Nov. 22, the Aitkin County Board ratified recent agreements with non-licensed Teamsters and AFSCME Health and Human Services.
Other business included learning final costs on a county road, approving a county hazard mitigation plan, and approving application for Grant-in-Aid funds for ATV trails.
Engineer John Welle presented a summary of all costs related to CH3 which was the reconstruction of nine miles of the former TH 232. The original estimate was $8,900,000. The total cost was $8,714,237 which does not include county staff time for engineering on the project, amounting to $485,061.
Hazard mitigation is defined as any sustained action to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to human life and property from hazard events. From 1980- 2020, damages due to natural disasters in the U.S. exceeded $1.875 trillion. 2017 was the costliest year on record with $306 billion in damage. Hazard mitigation planning is an effective process to prepare communities and lessen the impact of loss of life and property from future disasters.
The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) is a requirement of the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The development of a local government plan is required to maintain eligibility for federal hazard mitigation grant funding programs. For communities to be eligible for future mitigation funds, they must adopt an MHMP.
Aitkin County is vulnerable to a variety of natural hazards that threaten the loss of life and property in the county. Hazards such as tornadoes, flooding, wildfires, blizzards, straight-line winds, and droughts have the potential for inflicting vast economic loss and personal hardship. The board adopted the Aitkin County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan that was presented.
Regarding Grant-in-Aid funds for ATV trails, local units of government can apply for state aid for trail development, maintenance, grooming and administration from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at the rate of 90% reimbursement of costs of grooming and maintenance.
The board gave the trail administrator authority to apply for these funds for the following trails: Northwoods Regional ATV trails which consists of the following segments – South Soo Line, North Soo Line, Axtell ATV technical riding area, Rabey Line, Blind Lake, Redtop, Moose River Connector, Lawler, Blind Lake Connector Trail, Rat Lake Connector Trail, Hill City connector Trail and Solana ATV Trails.
The board also:
• Approved an off sale liquor license for Imperial Operating MN LLC doing business as Kings Mart in Hazelton Township.
• Accepted donations to the Aitkin County Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) – $50 from the Aitkin Women of Today and $350 from the Hills ATV Club. Donations are used for mental health and suicide prevention messaging and training through the county.
• Approved the purchase of a thermal viewer for the sheriff’s department at a cost of $20,980.
clarification
In a front page story Nov. 30 titled “County, AFSCME local #1283 reach agreement,” some wording needs to be clarified. It was stated that affected employees will receive a 2% cost of living increase plus a step. A step is approximately 3% so any employee who has not reached the maximum, will receive a 3% step and the 2% COLA, amounting to nearly a 5% increase each year of the contract.
