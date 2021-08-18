On July 27, Rich Courtemanche, Aitkin County land commissioner, appeared in front of the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners seeking a resolution on the county’s parcel datasets.
Parcel data refers to information on legal property boundaries, addresses, land use and zoning, streets and highways, buildings and other entities. The commissioners requested that the datasets be made freely available to the public.
When this data is publicly accessible in a user-friendly file format, it is beneficial to many industries. The data provides a bedrock for mapping and planning for economic development, infrastructure, forestry and initiatives like the broadband project. The end goal is improved communication, better management and better decision-making both for the county and private enterprise.
In the United States, parcel data is usually the jurisdiction of the county or municipality. Counties and municipalities are enabled by state laws to charge fees for the duplication of these documents. The information users seek is already public information. The trouble is that it is not accessible in a format that is easy to analyze or use.
In August 2020, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners had reaffirmed the data recovery fee for its parcel datasets. At that time, the county charged a data recovery fee of $0.10/parcel for geographic information files and $0.04/parcel for any accompanying tables and data.
At the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners meeting July 13, Courtemanche said, “Times have changed.”
He told the board that the county is losing out on opportunities and potential revenue because of how cumbersome it is to access the data.
“A Minnesota-based company told the economic development committee that they did not bid on Aitkin County designated RDOF areas,” he said, “because they did not have free and available access to user-friendly parcel data.”
Of Minnesota’s 87 counties, 44 counties have adopted free and open data policies, including Itasca and St. Louis counties in 2015, Carlton county in 2017, Crow Wing county in 2019 and Cass county in 2020.
Citing economic development and broadband expansion, the Aitkin County GIS coordinator, county surveyor, county attorney, land commissioner, economic development coordinator and the economic development committee all expressed support of the resolution.
Commissioner Anne Marcotte expressed concern about having her private information out there.
“I don’t want people looking up my address,” she said.
“It is already out there,” replied Commissioner Brian Napstad, but clarified that companies and others seeking the county’s data are not looking for individual addresses or information, but rather are seeking out general information about an area.
The MetroGIS Data Producers Work Group, in a press release, also explained that there are many benefits for a county’s government to make its data open and free, including ensuring that the county’s products, maps, services, analysis and publications reflect the current state of affairs.
Commissioner Laurie Westerlund motioned the resolution and it was seconded by Napstad and carried with four members voting to adopt the resolution.
Marcotte opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.