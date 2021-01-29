At its Jan. 19, Aitkin City Council meeting, council members voted to delegate the city’s Board of Equalization process to the county for a three-year period.
Discussion was prompted by a reminder from Aitkin County Assessor Mike Dangers that at least one city council member must have BOE training and there has to be a quorum at the meeting.
Alternatively, the city could transfer the process to the county. The state provides two different ways to handle disputes over property valuation:
1. The local board of equalization meeting, or
2. An open book meeting can be conducted by the county rather than the township or municipality.
Dangers had sent a copy of the relevant statute to the city administrator prior to the meeting. The decision by the city to have the county handle the meeting means taxpayers can go directly to the assessor; if they are still not satisfied, they can go to the county board to get resolution.
A meeting with a notice to the public saying that there would be an open book meeting at the county, rather than the customary city meeting will be needed. It will be clearly spelled out on the notice that residents have to go to the county rather than the city.
The way the system is set up, the county has about a month to make a change to the value or the classification of the property. It’s only unresolved issues that go to the next step of BOE or county board resolution. Those situations are few and far between, said Dangers.
Approximately one third of Minnesota localities around the state handle these themselves, as opposed to having the county do it. Maybe a third of the townships and municipalities in Aitkin County have open book meetings. The temporary change for three years at a time is one option; the other is a permanent decision to let the county take care of it.
“If we at the county take this on, it doesn’t change our workload much at all,” said Dangers. The county board would just make the decision, the assessor’s office would still have to do all the same preparation for the decision to be made. Having changes made at the county might allow people a bit more time to get the changes made, and more flexibility for how their issue gets handled.
PLANNING DISCUSSION
The city’s agreement with the Planning and Utilities Commission states that the city and the PUC will have quarterly meetings; this has not been happening, so the council agreed to remove that discussion from the consent agreement and table it for future discussion.
Aitkin County Growth’s new Executive Director Mark Jeffers applied for a position on the planning commission. Beverly asked for support for forwarding a recommendation in support of Jeffers to the commission. Kathy Galliger asked Jeffers if he would be able to step back from discussions on votes that relate to Aitkin County Growth, which he affirmed. The council agreed to recommend Jeffers for the position.
CITY JOB STUDY
City Administrator Rose Beverly requested approval of a professional services agreement with David Drown and Associates. Beverly said that it has become clear lately that some of the pay scales are out of date.
The issue of pay equity was one of a number of issues that came up and need to be addressed, she said.
Beverly made a case that starting to address these issues would be an indication of a good faith effort on the part of the city to come into compliance with its pay scales.
Council member Amanda Lowe stated that the previous pay study was not satisfactory, according to a number of city employees. She would like to see the pay equity addressed first, to avoid a similar situation recurring. “I think you are choosing to go with a different firm just because employees were not happy with the outcome of the first study,” she said.
“This is really important,” Beverly responded, “And that is why it is being brought to the council for consideration. The results of the first study have nothing to do with changing the consultant.”
The subject was tabled for discussion at a future meeting. The next city council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Aitkin Public Library.
