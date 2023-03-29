The city of Aitkin has an updated vision statement that was approved by the city council during a meeting on March 20.
The statement follows: Aitkin strives to be a citizen-focused and welcoming community that provides opportunities for recreation, employment, thriving businesses and affordable housing, with an eye toward the future.
Hospital
Delivery
Riverwood Healthcare Center recently called the council for help.
“The hospital has 200-some loads of steel and concrete coming in this spring and they didn’t get it here before road restrictions and our road is currently labeled as a five-ton road,” said City Administrator Mike Skrbich. “They are wondering how we can work with them to somehow allow their trucks to come in here without dividing into itty bitty trucks and having twice as many loads.”
Using smaller truckloads would increase the cost for Riverwood.
“It could impact our road,” said Skrbich. “We’ve been actively working to take good care of Bunker Hill Drive knowing that eventually we will do a milling overlay. It would be an adequate repair of that road.”
“Now, if they bring in all those heavy trucks and stuff, there’s a great chance a milling overlay would no longer be a potential for us. We would have to go for a full depth reconstruction,” explained Skrbich.
The city administrator also noted he has been in contact with both the health care center and Aitkin County Engineer John Welle about the dilemma.
“The hospital is hoping that we can come up with some kind of a solution,” said Skrbich. One of the benefits of working closely with the hospital is potential funding from the facility to reconstruct the road.
The council made no decision to allow or deny the shipment.
Committee Update
The tree committee plans to plant trees at the Tibbitts property in May. “We’re going to be doing some type of trees that would benefit wildlife,” said council member Kathy Galliger. “We’re talking like berry-bearing trees or crab apple trees.”
The library committee discussed parking lot traffic, mounting a bike repair station and possibly putting together a county-wide cookbook.
Work Session
A city council work session was held before the regular meeting on March 20. Topics discussed were the annexation of some surrounding city properties and revising and shortening the vision statement for the city. Aimee Gourlay and Lisa Sova from the League of Minnesota Cities gave a presentation on the results of a survey taken by the council on issues like wellness, preventing escalation and open meeting laws.
Annexation is bringing properties outside of city limits into the city to provide services and collect taxes.
Next Meeting
The next Aitkin City Council meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. in the library community room. Previous minutes can be viewed online at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/.
