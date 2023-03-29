The city of Aitkin has an updated vision statement that was approved by the city council during a meeting on March 20. 

The statement follows: Aitkin strives to be a citizen-focused and welcoming community that provides opportunities for recreation, employment, thriving businesses and affordable housing, with an eye toward the future. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.