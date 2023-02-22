Aitkin School Board members were presented with certificates in honor of School Board Recognition Month.
Student government and resources for creating a strategic plan for the district were also discussed at the Feb. 13 meeting of the Aitkin School Board.
Public comment
Jennifer Cummings introduced herself as a constituent in the district. Cummings commented on agenda items. Regarding the school lunch policy, she said, “I noticed it says ‘no shaming the kids when they are in the red.’ I’m disappointed to see that that’s still a part of the discussion.” Cummings talked about meeting with the superintendent when her children were in junior high and said, “they were both shamed publicly and not allowed to eat on several occasions because their account was in the red which had nothing to do with them and had everything to do with their parents.” Cummings said she hopes that the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that isn’t happening.
Cummings then asked about a recent vacancy on the board when Joe Ryan resigned his position as board member. “I’m wondering if any of the other candidates who ran for school board in November … were given the opportunity to apply for that position.” She said she
had searched online for information and asked several candidates from the November election and they said they had not been notified of the vacancy. Cummings asked why the board had appointed the position the way it had, “I’m wondering why that was done that way, why it was such a rush to get somebody within two weeks to fill the position.”
Cummings talked about the policy committee report and said she noticed no school board members were present at the committee meeting. “It seems to me there were some pretty important policy changes being discussed, and I’m a little bit disturbed that there were no school board members there.” She read from the staff development policy included in the agenda (available online at www.isd1.org) and asked questions about verbiage in the policy.
When talking about the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum committee meeting, Cummings said, “It seems decidedly non-transparent to not let community members who are concerned about this know when the meetings are. I was glad to see there were some meeting notes from that meeting. Unfortunately from looking at the meeting notes … I don’t know who wrote it, I don’t know who was present ….” She went on to question other items in those meeting notes. Cummings said she was concerned about community members having access to the information, “It feels less than transparent.”
Houser told Cummings that the next SEL meeting will be held March 21 at 3:45 p.m. at Rippleside Elementary School.
Presentations
The Rippleside Student Council made a scheduled presentation to the board. The three student representatives, Alexis, Ella and Peyton, shared information about what the council is doing at the school and in the community. “We are the group that is responsible for the annual celebration of our local heroes,” said one of the students. “Every November we collect photographs of veterans of the armed forces that are connected to members of our school community.” The students also talked about fundraising events that have been held by the council along with the Family Fun Night event at the elementary school. “We are gearing up for our biggest month, we will be hosting our annual food drive to benefit the Aitkin Food Shelf,” said a student. “During the food drive we ask all students and staff to bring non-perishable food items that we deliver to the food shelf to conclude Food Share Month that takes place every March.” The council wraps up its food drive with a dance for hunger. The class that brings in the most items by the end of the drive is crowned the winner. The students told the board that last year, Rippleside was able to collect a record-breaking 3,799 items for the local food shelf. Learn more at the Rippleside Student Council Facebook page.
Facilities Assessment
An update of assessment results was presented at the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting by Kent Koerbitz, program manager at ICS Consulting Inc.
Roofing needs on all district buildings was discussed. “Once water starts getting in, that’s where you have issues,” said Koerbitz.
The tennis courts are high on the list of priority projects and funding options were discussed. The district currently has five courts. To rebuild properly, they should last around 25 years, explained Koerbitz. Tennis court financing will be discussed at a work session.
“How do we put together a plan … at the lowest cost point for the district?” asked Koerbitz. The summary said a long-range plan for the buildings is in order as “it may not be cost effective to continue to put money into Rippleside Elementary.” Houser asked Koerbitz what he thought the life expectancy of the building would be. Koerbitz responded, “It’s as long as you wish to put money into it. I really can’t give you a simple answer. There’s a point where you’re putting too much money into it. The core of this (AHS) building could go another 25 years.” Board member Brian Leitinger said the board will be looking at projected maintenance costs over the next 20 years. “You can repair it for a certain amount of time and then it just gets to the point where you’re patching the patches that you’ve patched and it’s just not valuable anymore,” said Koerbitz.
Strategic Plan
A strategic plan is a document used to communicate an organization’s goals, the priorities needed to achieve the goals and a way to measure progress including both academic and operational aspects. It formalizes the district’s mission.
Superintendent Dan Stifter shared a strategic plan process. Ways of meeting, such as virtual and in-person and if assistance was needed by someone with more experience, regarding strategic planning was discussed.
Board member Roland Hill asked if this was to be developing off the current strategic plan or “is this wiping the slate clean and starting over?” Stifter answered that the current plan would be given to whomever the district chooses to work with so there is an idea of what there was and starting over.” Hills added, “We haven’t done one for over five years.” Houser explained that “A lot of the stuff on there (current plan) has already been accomplished. The thing I like about MSBA (Minnesota School Board Association), continued Houser, “is they are willing to take our facilities plan and mesh it in with a strategic plan.”
“The cost from MSBA is based on the number of students we have enrolled,” said Houser. “MSBA did Crosby’s and did a good job of getting that district on track,” added Mindrum. “We need everything. We really don’t have time to waste,” said Mindrum.
The board approved moving forward with MSBA to work on a strategic plan. Stifter said it should take about four months from start to finish.
Title I/Parent Advisory Council
Board member Kassie Peterson attended the Title I/Parent Advisory Council meeting and updated the board. Peterson said the group discussed the parent survey and how to connect more with parents. The next meeting will dig more into the results of the survey.
What I Need (WIN) time was also a topic.
Personnel Committee
The personnel committee discussed positions needing to be filled and substitute teacher needs. The summary from the committee meeting included community concerns regarding the elementary art program. The summary said the “District made that cut for budget reasons and to ‘right size’ the teaching staff to match the decrease in students.”
Stifter said, “We have a few applicants but it is somewhat early in the process.”
SEL Curriculum
Board member Jen Burgos attended the SEL curriculum meeting. The review committee was asked to review Sanford Harmony which is the program currently used by the SEL instructor at Rippleside Elementary School.
Stifter said meeting dates will be added to the school’s website (www.isd1.org) on the left side “District Calendar” area.
Policy Committee
Stifter explained that the lunch policy had not been updated previously and just needed to be caught up with a legislative action banning lunch shaming that happened several years ago.
A policy was updated due to a legislative change that took place last summer regarding people speaking at board meetings no longer needing to provide their address due to data privacy considerations.
Ag Advisory Committee
Leitinger said that he and Peterson attended the Ag Advisory Committee meeting. “I’m very confident that there is something for every student in the ag mech (mechanics) area that they would get a lot out of,” he said. The CASE (Curriculum for Ag Science Education) Ag in the Classroom curriculum was adopted by the committee and, “A lot of local businesses are supportive of that curriculum,” said Leitinger. Peterson added that, “there is a potential to tie it (CASE curriculum) to a couple science credits, so that means more kids would have an opportunity to be in FFA because you have to be in an ag class in order to participate.”
The committee is working on grants and how current programs can be enhanced. “There is a very strong focus on safety,” added Leitinger.
School Bus Stop Arm Camera Grant
Aitkin Public Schools was awarded a grant in the amount of $41,051 for 14 bus camera systems from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The program is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and sheriff’s offices statewide.
Other Business
The following resignations were approved: Allie Carlson, assistant boys tennis coach; Janis Newport, AHS dishwasher; Dawn Hines, athletic director/secure entrance secretary.
These extra-curricular assignments were approved with the consent agenda with board member Cindi Hills abstaining: Jeremy Janzen, head baseball coach; Greg Hills, assistant baseball coach; Nathan Ehnstrom, assistant baseball coach; Chris Orpen, junior high baseball coach; Jen Waldorf, head tennis (boys) coach; David Curtiss, assistant tennis (boys) coach; Dawn Hines, junior high tennis (boys) coach; Adam Carlson, head track (boys) coach; Jason Long, junior high track (boys) coach; Ava Carlson, head track (girls) coach; Del Thomas Sanders, junior high track (girls) coach; Jim Leiviska, head softball coach; Ben Schwarz, assistant softball coach; Rick Gerber, junior high softball coach; Lena Broeckel, junior high softball coach.
Volunteer coaches approved: Jeff Ehnstrom, baseball; Dave Ditty, baseball; Randy Stauter, baseball; Austin Krohn, softball; Timm Buchholtz, softball; Mark Harmon, softball ; Dan Melz, softball; Crystal Koonce, softball; Tim Sherek, softball.
The following employees were approved for medical leave: Jeanne Ince, Bridgett Ladehoff, Cheryl Hess and Joshua Smith.
The resolution relating to the termination and nonrenewal of the following probationary teachers was approved-Tier I non-renewals: Garrett Tetrick, business teacher; Jason Oestreich, industrial technology teacher; Molly Oestreich, special education teacher. Tier 4 with out-of-field placement: Craig Larson, special education teacher; Daniel Krueger, special education teacher; Gary Blake, early childhood teacher; Michaela Monson, FACS teacher; Holli Orpin, preschool teacher.
Lara Parkin, Aitkin Community Education director, informed the board that the spring community education magazine “Accent” will be mailed March 1.
There is a community clean-up day being planned for May 10. The hope is to get 10th through 12th grade students out of school to do “clean-up” projects in the community.
Upcoming meetings
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Math Curriculum Meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center; Personnel Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., District Office Conference Room
Tuesday, March 7 Facilities and Finance Meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Wednesday, March 8 Policy Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Monday, March 20 Title I/PAC, 5 p.m., Rippleside Media Center; School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., AHS Media Center
Tuesday, March 21, SEL Curriculum Meeting, 3:45 p.m., Rippleside Media Center
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school
board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJcXt6GFEdw.
