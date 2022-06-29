“There aren’t a lot of appraisers who know how to appraise a hospital,” said Tom Mayfield from National Healthcare Capital LLC.
During a public hearing held at the Aitkin City Council meeting June 20, Mayfield spoke on behalf of the Riverwood Healthcare project which includes expansion and a new surgical center. The company Mayfield works for is a business that specializes in “long-term financing for the health care industry.”
“If you approve the resolution, what that does, is say ... based on the drafts, we’re fine with this deal,” said Mayfield. The resolution described was to approve the issuance and the sale of Riverwood Healthcare bonds for the Riverwood project.
“A couple key things have happened,” updated Mayfield. “The hospital received its audit for fiscal year 2021, which is essential because the bank will need it, the appraiser will need it and the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture).”
“The hospital and one of (its) existing lenders, Bremer Bank, have come to an agreement,” added Mayfield. “There’s a term sheet out that talks about how the deal will be priced, what all the terms of the deal will be. (It’s) already been agreed to ... and signed off by both parties.”
Mike Skrbich, city administrator for Aitkin, held the key operative documents for the Riverwood project in front of him. These documents include the loan agreement, mortgage and other unnamed pages. According to Mayfield, this package of drafts is “the beating heart of the deal.”
Approving the resolution is “a first step on the journey,” noted Skrbich about the project. The motion to approve the resolution was passed and unanimously supported.
“I am grateful personally and I know the hospital appreciates all your help and support,” said Mayfield.
By accessing the unused bonding capacity of area municipalities, Riverwood is able to get a better tax rate. It has no effect on city taxpayers.
Roof Status
The city administrator gave an update on the roof projects for the police and fire department buildings. So far, two bidders have looked at the project. Another is said to be out sometime the week of June 27. Skrbich is hoping to hire someone in the late fall of this year. When asked if both departments would be included in the project, council member Kathy Galliger stated, “We have every intention to do both.”
The buzz on the mosquitoes
Coming in under the threshold of the designated budget, the local pest control company, Northern Outdoors, will spray the designated areas in Aitkin City Park twice. The company sprays at night so it has time to dry before residents arrive to the park in the mornings.
“I hired the same (company) to do my place ... It’s amazing,” said Skrbich.
Relief Association insurance policy
In the past, the city of Aitkin has always paid the liability insurance of the Firemen’s Relief Association.
However, “They’re at the point now, that they have their own employees,” stated Skrbich. “It doesn’t belong on the city’s insurance.” A resolution had to be passed as a formality prior to the removal.
“Their insurance is set up, it’s in place, it’s ready for them to go,” said Skrbich.
