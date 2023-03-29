The condition of the existing tennis courts was a topic at the March 20 meeting of the Aitkin School Board.

The board approved a contract with ICS Professional Services to fully replace the current tennis courts. ICS will design plans and specifications and submit for necessary Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) funding approvals. The consultants will also assist the district with acquiring bids and project oversight along with the administration.

