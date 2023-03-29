The condition of the existing tennis courts was a topic at the March 20 meeting of the Aitkin School Board.
The board approved a contract with ICS Professional Services to fully replace the current tennis courts. ICS will design plans and specifications and submit for necessary Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) funding approvals. The consultants will also assist the district with acquiring bids and project oversight along with the administration.
The total project estimate, including all costs, is $600,000-$800,000 depending on if the district wants to add additional courts to the project and a potential improvement to the parking lot plan.
ICS’s fee for the proposed scope of services is equal to 10.5% of the total construction cost. Fees not included in the service include: plan review and/or permit costs, soil borings and land surveying costs.
Public comment
Chair Dawn Houser called Jennifer Cummings, Aitkin, up to address the board after reading the rules to those in attendance.
Cummings told the board that she had been denied access to the Rippleside Elementary School library.
She said she was told that she would need to make an appointment for that and a class was in the library at that time. Cummings read a visitor policy and said that she had heard at prior board meetings that, “school board members, parents, community members are welcome to visit the school if they wish to do so and I was not allowed to do so.”
Cumming said she was allowed to visit the library at the Aitkin High School where she had questions answered and the librarian showed her some books she was looking for.
Cummings went on to talk about Critical Race Theory (CRT). She said after being repeatedly told that, “CRT and its ilk are not being taught in these schools.” Cummings said she had proof that was untrue and referenced a public speaking class taught by Lindsey Cline. She said a chart had been “put up” in the class from Colorado State University Women’s Studies Department, the 2019 inclusive language guide. Cummings read words and phrases from the guide’s suggested words to avoid. “It says forbidden words,” said Cummings. The words she spoke were said to be racist, sexist or the likes thereof. Cummings said she had a screenshot taken from the classroom on Feb. 7.
Although the public comment rules state “ The board will not engage in any discussion or debate during this comment session,” Cummings did get some responses.
Director Cindi Hills said her understanding was the class is a college level class and asked Cummings if she knew what context the visual had been used in. Cummings said, “I assume what was being taught is these are words that you shouldn’t use when you’re making a speech.” Hills asked if Cummings had a conversation with Cline to which Cummings replied, “No, I did not.”
“My point in bringing this up,” said Cummings, “is (that) we’ve been told many times over that this is not in Aitkin High School. I don’t care if it’s a college class. It’s happening. I want to know how teaching kids this is improving literacy outcomes or grades.”
Houser said, “This board has yet to have a definition of what CRT is” and asked Cummings to provide her own definition of what CRT means in an email so that the board could determine whether or not CRT is being taught in the district. Board members Roland Hill asked Cummings some questions regarding the list of “forbidden” words. Hills said, “We don’t even know if the words were taught, that was simply a power point … we don’t even know the context of what that was up there for.” Cummings responded, “I know what the context was from what the student (who took the screenshot/photo) said.”
Board member Jen Burgos asked if people were scared that, “their children are going to learn about gender dysphoria and different ethnicities and what they find respectful and disrespectful? What is the fear about?” Cummings responded, “Where does it stop? I think it’s for parents and family members to teach their children language and what’s acceptable and what isn’t. Let’s teach kids how to do math and how to read and make sure that they’re literate instead of worrying about this stuff.”
Youth in Philanthropy
Community Education Director Lara Parkin, along with students Owen Weyer and Seth Parkin, gave a presentation about youth in philanthropy. Philanthropy is defined as “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes.”
Lara said she would like to create a local youth philanthropy board with some community education grant dollars. Students from each grade could be on the board and write grant requests, attending approximately four meetings per year to begin the next fiscal year. Treasurer Holly Mindrum and Director Brian Leitinger said they thought that was a wonderful idea. Burgos agreed, “Grant writing is a skill set in itself.”
Approved Hirings and Resignations
Brianna Stoks was approved as a paraprofessional.
The following resignations were approved with Hills abstaining: Greg Hills, baseball assistant coach, 2023 season; Bruce Wilcox, paraprofessional; Scott Stanfield, boys basketball head coach.
The following extra-curricular assignments were approved with Hills abstaining: Molly Oestreich, golf (girls) head coach, 2023 season; Ann Erlandson, golf (girls) assistant coach, 2023 season; Steve Moreland, assistant baseball coach, 2023 season; Garrett Lee, baseball junior high coach, 2023 season.
Volunteer coaches approved were: Jason Cline, girls golf; Curt Earhart, girls golf; Greg Hills, baseball; Mike Paulbeck, baseball; Jamie Trotter, baseball.
BPA Nationals
Four Aitkin students earned the ability to compete at BPA (Business Professionals of America) Nationals in Anaheim, California in April. The board approved a youth service grant in the amount of $1,000 to provide financial support. Aitkin High School teacher Scott Miller submitted the request and said the support could, “Generate some positive energy toward BPA.” Miller wrote that the local group’s membership numbers have been lower post-COVID.
Principal reports
Aitkin High School Principal Lisa DeMars reported that Kobie VanPortfliet is the state champ in prepared speech. Ailie Kullhem, Hannah Slette and Macy Paulbeck received second place in presentation management.
Board members gave reports on meetings and committees attended. See meeting notes at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/
Agenda/1530?meet
ing=570506.
Rippleside Elementary Principal Andy Dokken and DeMars gave their reports to the board. They spoke of events, classes, dances and fundraisers held at each school and gave updates on student/class progress.
Dokken talked about DARE and a field trip recently taken by the fourth grade to Sea Quest. The elementary school is holding “penny wars.” The grade with the most points for money collected won an ice cream sundae party with Dokken March 23.
DeMars said the high school band competed in an instrumental music contest and took home several superior ratings. She also talked about the “top 10 seniors.”
Seventh-grade student Annika Kalis represented Aitkin at a Regional Spelling Bee March 22.
Community Ed
Lara Parkin gave the community education report. “We have a program called ‘Family, Friends and Neighbor’ through the children’s center.” Parkin explained that the program was designed for people who are helping provide child care for family, friends and/or neighbors. “We have this grant through the Northland Foundation that offers monthly fun programs for those caretakers,” explained Parkin. The Aitkin Children’s Center opens so people can bring the preschool aged children in for these programs. For more information, go to https://home.isd1.org/community-education.html and click on the Accent on Education.
Parkin said the lottery for full-day fours pre-school is now open.
Better Together is a collaborative effort of local organizations whose focus is bringing people of various abilities together. Parkin said the group was given the choice award from a state organization. “Special Olympics track is starting (soon). They have 30 plus participants and 11 volunteers,” Parkin said. The Accent on Education has the full schedule.
Other Business
Counselor Sammy Croatt updated the board on the seventh and eighth-grade student council followed by members of the ninth-12th student council. Chloe Othoudt, Abby Inigues and Marc Manning talked about end-of-year pep fest plans that will hopefully include a “masked singer” event.
Staffing and enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year were examined. The board discussed numbers of students per grade and how many sections/classrooms would be needed.
Superintendent’s Report
Superintendent Dan Stifter gave his report and an enrollment update, “We’re up one from last month, we’re down about 16 from last year at this time.”
Stifter talked about legislative items such as free school meals for Minnesota students recently signed by Gov. Tim Walz. He went on to talk about mandates and new class requirements. The board suggested people reach out to legislators with concerns about class requirements and some of the other legislative items and much of the costs associated with them being the burden of the district.
The school will have survey questions to review regarding the strategic plan and “have something ready to launch at the county fair,” said Stifter.
Burgos asked where compensatory aid funds would go. Stifter and Burgos talked about potentially being able to use those funds for putting an art teacher back at the elementary school. Mindrum mentioned that she had seen an available grant for arts education and maybe that was something the district could also look at.
Upcoming
meetings
Wednesday, March 29, Personnel Committee, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Tuesday, April 4, Safety Committee Meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Wednesday, April 12, Policy Committee, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center
Thursday, April 13, Agriculture Committee, 3:30 p.m., Ag Room
Monday, April 17, Community Ed Advisory Council, 4 p.m., Rippleside Teachers Lounge
Monday, April 17, Title I/PAC, 5 p.m., Rippleside Media Center
Monday, April 17, School Board, 6:30 p.m. Mille Lacs Trails Clubhouse (31844 235th Lane, Aitkin)
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school
board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgAVgnJlVQQ.
