Aitkin tax concerns

Aitkin residents attending a public hearing on the city’s tax rate increase at the Dec. 6 city council meeting expressed confusion about the source of the hike.
The city council did approve adoption of the 2022 Final Tax Levy and the final 2022 budget, however.
Accusing the city of raising her property taxes between 40 and 50%, city resident Pam Schlagel had sticker shock because the county property value adjustment was the base value to which the city’s 20% rate increase was applied, resulting in the large tax increase.
Mayor Megan Workman and council members explained that 20% of the tax increase was for the city of Aitkin, the other 20% was an increase for Aitkin County. The Capital Project Levy passed by voters for the Aitkin School District has not been added to residents’ tax bill yet.
Workman and council members Leeann Moriarty and Kathy Galliger all explained to attendees that the city has been avoiding raising its levy for years by drawing on the city’s “rainy day” savings accounts.
Workman explained that the city just cannot continue to do that and remain financially solvent. Raising the levy this year has been in the planning stages for some time and just cannot be avoided any longer.
Referring to how lean they have tried to make the budget, Moriarty said “We (the city) are at the bare bones.”
“We can only control what comes out of the city budget; infrastructure, road, sewer, electric and street department functions,” Workman said. “The rise is all due to the increased costs to cities; insurance rates have gone up for all cities. Workers compensation and other insurances have gone up and the city has no power to change that.”
Several other landowners also complained about what they perceived to be untenable increases in the cost of living in Aitkin.
Council members also explained that annexation, belt-tightening measures and encouraging development were all strategies they were using to try to improve the city’s bottom line.
The mayor and council also addressed accusations that the city has been frivolous about developing projects such as the city park and hockey rink. Council responded that those projects are mostly funded by grants or cost-share programs, and do not increase city residents’ property taxes.
Improving infrastructure so that Aitkin can attract people for sports tournaments, conferences and other activities actually helps the city generate revenues that help pay for city expenses, council members said.
ORDINANCES AMENDED
City ordinances No. 402, 403 and 404 were amended. No. 402 amended the official zoning map. Ordinances 403 and 404 amend the zoning code to allow animal husbandry in the city’s TR and UR districts and to allow residents to keep hen chickens in the city.
Resolution 2021-12-06D was passed, approving amendment of the Comprehensive Plan map of the city.
CRAIG VISNOVIC
Aitkin High School senior Craig Visnovic has taken upon himself the completion of a senior project involving funding, building and installing three trash receptacles in the Aitkin City Park. He plans to have the project completed by the time he graduates.
Some city employees are concerned that people will use the additional trash receptacles to dispose of domestic garbage. Acting Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko said he has seen that occur in the past.
SNOW REMOVAL
Nicko responded to a comment from Mayor Workman that people are concerned about the amount of time it takes to get snow removed from in front of businesses in the city. He said that because the city had hired an additional employee, he anticipates that snow removal would be able to be accomplished more efficiently this winter.
There was some discussion about piling snow in the center of the streets rather than near the curbs, but Aitkin Police Chief Ryan and others were concerned that there may be issues with traffic and pedestrian safety if that were to occur.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the Aitkin Public Library.
