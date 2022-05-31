“How will this affect my taxes next year?”
Aitkin County Assessor Mike Dangers presented a 2022 assessment summary and a 2023 assessment preview for properties in the city at the May 16 meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
PROPERTY ASSESSMENT SUMMARY AND PREVIEW
“The property values went up fairly uniformly,” said Dangers. “This year had the largest value increases in one year in more than a decade. We are not alone in large value increases with multiple neighboring counties reporting increases in excess of 30%.”
One of the questions most asked of the county assessor is “How will this affect my taxes next year?” Dangers said that taxes should not increase at the same rate as value. “Most properties are getting similar value increases which means the relative size of each person’s tax burden is not very different than before,” said Dangers.
The assessor’s office will reassess the following areas for the 2023 assessment: the townships of Beaver, Glen, Idun, Lee, Libby, McGregor, Nordland, Pliny, Salo, Spencer, Williams, Workman, Unorganized 47-24, Unorganized 50-26, Unorganized 50-27 and Unorganized 52-27.
Board of Appeal and Equalization open book meetings are being held. For those who are/were unable to attend can call for an appointment at 218-927-7327.
Those with questions should contact the Aitkin County Assessor’s Office or go to www.co.aitkin.mn.us/departments/assessor/assesor.html#gsc.tab=0.
Mayor Megan Workman wanted to remind renters and property owners about the Minnesota property tax refund and inform residents about a special property tax refund for Minnesota property owners. The refund has no income limit with a maximum refund amount of $1,000. More information can be found at www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund.
MULTI-HOUSING PROJECT
Growth Innovations Executive Director Stan Gustafson was present at the meeting to speak to the council about a multi-housing project in the city.
“There has been a lack of housing in this area for quite some time,” said Gustafson. INH Property Management would like assistance from the city and/or other funding sources for a project that will cost approximately $4.5 million with the management company putting 30% of the cost down. The project would include 24-28 rental units with one and two bedrooms available.
After discussion, the council agreed to hold a work session within the next two or three weeks. City Administrator Mike Skrbich will check with the Bunker Hill Development to see if the company would like to do a presentation as well.
OTHER BUSINESS
An update was given on some properties in the city needing clean-up. Skrbich said most are making progress.
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) held by the city at Neighborhood National Bank matured May 17. The CD will be rolled over into another CD with a higher interest rate.
Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan received a letter of resignation from officer Robert Kniefel which was accepted by the council.
Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko updated the council about the completion of the library lighting project and a pothole patching project to begin soon. Nicko spoke of the storm May 11 that destroyed buildings throughout the city and at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds and said, “It was really impressive to see neighbors helping neighbors after the storm. It’s true to Aitkin.”
To view the minutes from Aitkin City Council meetings, go to: www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=4BA92925-71A6-4AC7-8649-99AA9ED87974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.