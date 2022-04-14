Audit findings presented to McGregor City Council

The April 5 meeting of the McGregor City Council began with a hearing to review a Notice of Order to Remove Hazardous Buildings.
The property in question had been inspected on Feb. 24 for compliance pursuant to the Minnesota Statue pertaining to the Hazardous and Substandard Building Act. The property was deemed to be “damaged, decayed, dilapidated, unsanitary and unsafe to the extent that it creates a hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the general public.”
The city of McGregor unanimously adopted Resolution 202205 ordering the removal of the hazardous building, including the structure and all outbuildings in their entirety within 21 days after the date of service of the order upon the resident.
The regular meeting commenced with Bonnie Schweiger, CPA from Abdo, the city’s auditing firm, presenting the findings of the 2021 financial statement audit.
Schweiger offered an overview of the services provided by her firm in the areas of issuing an unmodified opinion on the cash basis of accounting for the city and to address areas of Minnesota legal compliance. Only one compliance finding was identified in the timing of payments.
There were four audit findings, which Schweiger identified as disclosure on items to be “cleaned up moving forward.” The findings were preparation of financial statements; limited segregation of duties due to limited staff, noted as routine for a city the size of McGregor; adoption of formal budgets and timing of payment of claims.
Schweiger noted the city plans to begin formalizing the budget this summer, and a resolution is required to adopt the budget. “The issue of timing of payments of claims is not uncommon during a period of personnel transition,” said Schweiger, “but all invoices should be paid going forward within a 35-day period.”
Schweiger presented a series of financial reports. The general fund budget overview showed a net increase of approximately $87,000. Three-year comparisons in general fund, special revenue and capital projects fund balances were presented. Cash flow analyses were reviewed for the water, sewer and ambulance funds. “Your goal is to make sure your charges for services are enough to cover the operating costs and debt payments,” explained Schweiger.
It was recommended the city consider a rate study for water and sewer services in order to maintain an adequate fund balance in those areas.
Schweiger concluded by emphasizing the importance of establishing a formal budget in order to identify goals, how to best use tax levy revenue, to help identify needs in departmental funds and in considering the appropriate tax rate to meet the city’s needs. She recommended the city review the budget compared to actual spending on a quarterly basis. Schweiger noted Abdo could assist with a rate study and establishing a long-term budget plan. The council will proceed with obtaining quotes for those services.
Visitor, Jim Nistler, addressed the council regarding the clearing of ditches. Mayor Dake Olson will follow up.
OLD BUSINESS
Clerk Brittany Sorensen reported she had submitted a preliminary budget to the state auditor. The issue of raises for maintenance staff was tabled.
The council reviewed an ordinance for city water hook-up. The ordinance stated, “Where municipal water is available, it shall be unlawful to construct, re-construct or repair any private water system which is designed or intended to provide water for human consumption.” The provision addressed prohibiting cross-connection between a private well and municipal water system. The council also discussed sewer service for residents noting, ideally, each property should have an individual line.
Sorensen will provide the council with a list of known water or sewer issues, residents who are not connected to the city sewer and water services, those who are only paying the base rate for water and a list of delinquent water bill payments. The water and sewer system issues will be revisited.
Lakes and Pines has funds available for water bills if a resident has a delinquent bill. The city’s utility billing clerk has more information on the potential assistance.
POLICE
Mayor Olson will list the city’s police car for sale online. Vandalism has been reported around town and near the library. Olson will notify police.
Sewer and water
Olson and McGregor City Head of Maintenance Jeff Budnick will visit the city’s former sewer pond site before pursuing options for future use of the land. A motion was approved to forgive an overage in a water bill for Century 21 Twin Lakes Realty due to a malfunctioning toilet, which has been repaired. The city approved a resolution to purchase a water diffuser to assist in redirecting water flow when flushing water hydrants at a cost of $2,250. A motion was approved to deny reimbursement for jetting a frozen sewer pipe that had frozen twice at a private residence.
COMMUNITY CENTER
Northland Consulting Engineers will be inspecting the foundation and structural issues at the community center on April 18. Olson noted the community center contract needs to be reviewed.
STREETS
Budnick reported a large pothole near the school along with others will be repaired as soon as the weather improves. Olson followed up on a previous discussion of the crosswalk located on the overpass on Hwy. 210. He will pursue the option of “Safe Routes to School” funding to address options.
AIRPORT
Commissioner Bob Merritt noted the brush cutting was nearly complete near the runways and acknowledged the efforts of maintenance staff. Work is also being done to fill and level the areas where VASI lighting boxes are located along the runway. The council discussed a grant to extend the main runway and funding for filling of cracks on the runway.
PUBLIC LIBRARY
A motion was approved to welcome Kris Sylvester and April Anderson to the library board. The council approved a resolution to remove a large tree in front of the library at a cost of $500. Library cleaning hours were discussed.
FIRE/AMBULANCE
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new fire hall. The council approved the hiring of Breanna Love with the ambulance department. Two bids have been received to replace an oil back-up furnace at a cost of $10,000. The item was tabled for future follow up. Riverwood Healthcare Center will no longer charge the ambulance department for laundry services. The council thanked Riverwood for this service. The council approved a resolution to pay a meter fee for Mille Lacs Energy in the amount of $250 and for soil and concrete testing through Twin Ports Testing in the amount of $8,851 for the new fire hall project.
OTHER COMMUNITY ISSUES
A rental agreement will be initiated with Luke Gould for office space in the city office building. The council approved a resolution directing the city’s attorney to issue letters to some property owners requesting they correct deficiencies where there is visible need for substantial repair. Reserved parking signs for city employee use will be ordered to be put in place for two parking spots near the city office building.
MAINTENANCE
Quotes will be obtained for the removal of trees at a recently city-acquired home and at the Villa apartment building.
CLERK’S REPORT
A motion was unanimously approved to issue a temporary one-day liquor license for the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce’s Brewfest event to be held June 18. A motion carried to renew liquor licenses for Buckhorn and Mark’s Bar provided their city utilities are paid in full.
The next council meeting will be held May 3 at 6 p.m. at the McGregor Fire Station.
