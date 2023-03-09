“We help people stay in their homes and provide rapid rehousing for the homeless,” Jennifer Erdmann told the Aitkin County Board at its Feb. 28 meeting.
Erdmann of the Lakes & Pines Community Action Council is its emergency services program manager. She was requesting a board resolution affirming that Lakes & Pines should be the administrator of the Family Homeless Prevention Assistance Program (FHPA). Funds are being requested from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for 2023-2025.
Lakes & Pines receives $12,000 each quarter to serve the needs in seven counties, Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine.
“Last year in Aitkin County, we provided prevention services to six households and rehousing to five households,” she said.
She said there are about 10 households in need each quarter.
proposed
resolution
Commissioner Travis Leiviska presented to the board a resolution for discussion stating Aitkin County is a “Second Amendment Dedicated County.”
“I understand our board is an nonpartisan board,” Leiviska said, “but the Constitution is not a partisan document.”
Other commissioners noted that board members pledged an oath upon office to uphold the Minnesota and U.S. Constitutions and this proposed resolution would be redundant.
“How many doors does this open or precedents set?” asked Chair Mark Wedel.
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida said passing this resolution has no effect on how he conducts his job, but noted that a statement such as this could impact who comes to live in the county.
Commissioner Michael Kearney did not favor singling out the Second Amendment. “I have no problem supporting the Constitution in its entirety,” he said.
Leiviska asked the board, “Would you support a resolution supporting the whole Constitution?”
Commissioners could not come to consensus on the topic but agreed to discuss it further if necessary.
budget review
Administrator Jessica Seibert gave a review of the 2022 General Fund budget, saying it was “overall under budget.”
In the General Fund, there was increased revenue in interest income, state deed taxes, Planning & Zoning permits, miscellaneous Sheriff’s Department receipts and a grant for elections. Decreases were realized in jail revenue and MCIT dividends.
Expenditure factors were Human Resource contract legal services, recorder’s office salaries, fuel, gas and electric utilities, contract jail medical services, Community Corrections juvenile detention and recycling contract fees. A decrease in expenditures came from court administration legal services, auditor printing, publishing and advertising, salary/benefits for IT, Planning & Zoning and Sheriff’s Department and Planning & Zoning services, labor and contracts.
The year end General Fund cash balance was $13,537,066. Seibert explained that the total cash balance is not all available for general use due to some funds being reserved and restricted. A full review of the available fund balance occurs after audit results are received.
The Road & Bridge operating budget was exceeded by $640,474 due mostly to increased expenses for gravel, fuel and lubricants, repair and maintenance supplies and township road allotment gas tax. Its year end cash balance was $3,265,846.
The total of all Land Department budgets was $177,834 under budget.
