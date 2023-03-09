“We help people stay in their homes and provide rapid rehousing for the homeless,” Jennifer Erdmann told the Aitkin County Board at its Feb. 28 meeting.

Erdmann of the Lakes & Pines Community Action Council is its emergency services program manager. She was requesting a board resolution affirming that Lakes & Pines should be the administrator of the Family Homeless Prevention Assistance Program (FHPA). Funds are being requested from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency for 2023-2025.

