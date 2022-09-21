Paul Bertelson, Minneapolis property manager, was a guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting Sept. 13.
Bertelson’s trust purchased the Quadna Lodge property in October 2020. He updated the council as far as renovations completed and ideas for future projects.
“The whole property was actually a condominium association to begin with,” said Bertelson. “Every single unit in that building has a separate property identification number.”
Bertelson said as far as he understood, it was never operated as such and was operated as a lodge. He said, “So what we did was take a step backward and ask how we could try to make this as stable a property and sustainable property as possible?” Bertelson’s group determined it would be best to look at condominiums.
Bertelson spoke with Dan Kingsley about splitting off the southern half of the property and using it in a different way. He also spoke with the owner of the local motel, “From her perspective, what we’re doing could be really valuable if that southern half is some kind of pavilion or larger event-type space.” The space would be available for use by the general public for events, weddings, etc.
He asked the council if it would be a permittable and desirable use for the space. Mayor Sean Lathrop asked if it would be an “open air pavilion or would it be closed off.” After looking at both options prior, Bertelson said it would be closed off so it could be available for use throughout the year. Lathrop said, “I think that’s a great opportunity. I think if we had a larger event-type space it’s something that would be quite viable.”
Bertelson said an open house is tentatively scheduled for around Christmas and condos will start being marketed sometime in March 2023. There will be a total of 42 units for sale. As of now he said the condos will range in price from $100,000-$300,000.
The building has city sewer services and a well at the site provides water. Owners will be charged an association fee to cover common expenses of the building such as sewer and water and each owner will be responsible for their own real estate taxes.
Bertelson was asked if he was able to save the fireplace … he smiled and said, “Yes.” He said how they would decide to operate it (propane, electric, etc.) was still unsure.
Public Works
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works said city hall updates had been completed and furniture, etc. has been moved back where it belongs.
Casper met with SEH on the capital improvement project plan to prioritize the project. SEH is an engineering, architectural, environmental and planning company that helps government, industrial and commercial clients find answers to complex challenges.
Someone is throwing rocks into the grass and it is causing damage to mower blades.
On Sept. 12 the water tower was filled and within 48 hours from that date it was to be back online. A Minnesota Rural Water Association representative came and tested for ammonia which was found to be nonpresent. Casper said, “Quality Flow (Systems) will be here Sept. 22 and 23 to install panels and pumps.”
The bathhouse fan installation and painting is finished. The buoys and raft have been removed for the season.
An inspection “to do” list from the MnDOT Regional Airport Engineer Coordinator Jared Wedel was received and is in the works.
Fire and police departments
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton gave the update on the fire and police departments. He provided a report that said there were nine incidents from Aug. 2 through 29 including a two-vehicle crash in Spang Township and an ATV crash with injuries in Macville Township.
Hose testing has been completed and the department will need to order more hose. A DNR matching grant program will be used for funding.
The police department is working with the school on the school liaison contract. Hill City Fire Chief Jeremy Nelson will assist with DARE this year.
Building permit violation letters were brought to the council for approval. According to the city, it is required to get a property building/land use permit before placing a building or structure. Those who fail to meet this requirement will be fined. People can get a building permit from city hall.
Saxton presented an RV and Camping Unit Ordinance Violation Notification letter to the council that stated, “According to the city of Hill City Land Use Ordinance/Building Code 139 a permit is required for camping units on property with a principal residence for greater than 14 days throughout the calendar year or cannot be on the property with a principal residence longer than 30 days within a 60-day period - a permit is required for each unit on the property. Permit applications can be picked up at city hall during regular business hours. Failure to obtain a permit will result in a city ordinance violation.”
Saxton is working through budget planning for next year.
The 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 forfeiture vehicle was sold to the city of Palisade for $20,000.
Electric Vehicle training will be held in Cohasset Sept. 22 and a suicide prevention workshop will be held at the school Sept. 27.
The police department report stated 100 traffic stops and 100 property checks were performed, total calls 15 and self-initiated 200.
Mayor/clerk reports
Mayor Sean Lathrop reported on a permit submitted concerning a camper that is parked on property not owned by the submitter. Lathrop said there should be a plan to get the camper moved “especially before winter.” He asked Saxton to work on it.
He thanked the council for the work on the budget and said they were about 80% of the way through it.
Lathrop asked if Casper had looked at specs to send out for a new engineer. He suggested to Casper that he make use of the League of Minnesota Cities group.
Clerk Tami Meyer said, “The miscalculation of the metered sewer has been corrected and credits given.” The error values ranged from 6 cents to $26.
Meyer will attend training in Staples Thursday and Friday and she is working on the month-end report and budgets.
Playground decision
Meyer provided an update on the finances for the new playground equipment to be ordered for the city park. Aitkin County Economic Development approved a grant request from the city for $5,000 to go toward the project. Total donations as of Sept. 13 were $117,567.86 and the cost for the original design quoted approximately one month ago was $150,309.
If the city removes the old wood chips and provides a new fiber material, that could reduce the cost. The police and fire departments made commitments previously to fund an additional $10,000 each for the project. Kingsley said, “I think we can consider the project is going to be fully funded if we decide to go with the original option.”
Councilman Dave Lange made a motion to go with the original project if an updated quote is the same amount of $150,309. After some more discussion about removal and possible sale of old equipment and what to do about the wood chips/fiber, the motion was approved.
Lathrop said, “I think this is something that we should celebrate in this community.”
Kingsley said he has heard a number of comments in the last couple of months about seeing articles from the paper (Aitkin Age) and said, “Thank you, that really helps.” He also said that he “appreciates everyone that has donated to the project up to this point and hopefully we can have a big kickoff in the spring.”
The site will be prepped this fall for spring completion.
Other business
A public hearing was held before the regular meeting for a variance request from resident Amanda Goodrich. Goodrich and her husband asked for the variance to use the area for a shed.
Goodrich provided a completed application with detailed maps and a letter from Lake Country Power that stated the shed meets the National Electric Safety Code specifications. Councilperson Dan Kingsley thanked Goodrich for working with the city, “She’s really done her due diligence to try to make this thing work.”
The request was approved with the contingency that the city may move the shed if necessary and the variance is non-transferable in the event the Goodrichs sell the property.
The Land Use Committee met and discussed a split-lot request from a landowner wanting to split a lot with two apartment buildings. Kingsley responded, “I have talked to that individual and indicated at that time that he would need to get a survey done and bring it to us, it’s not up to us to make that decision where the line would be.”
A community garden update was given by council member Lin Benson. She talked about the shed and said the gazebo is being worked on. Benson will check on the status of the sign.
Some ideas to mark the boxes like numbering them so people know which one is theirs was discussed.
The garden will include a perennial area and ground planting along with the raised boxes. Benson said a tiller or someone to till is needed. Kingsley thanked Benson and the Grand Rapids Greenhouse for providing a majority of the plants in the garden.
Ordinance #141 adding shipping and storage containers to the Minnesota Basic Code of Ordinances was approved with Lange voting no. The ordinance states, “The use of semi trailers, shipping containers, storage containers and other similar structures or containers in residential areas shall be prohibited for use as a storage structure, except as a temporary unit for moving purposes for a period of not more than one consecutive month in a 12-month period, or as a temporary construction project container for a limited time not to exceed three months and removed within 30 days of completion of the project.”
A Truth in Taxation meeting will be held in December after the regular council meeting.
The League of Minnesota Cities Trust for worker’s compensation regular premium option was approved for the net deposit premium of $17,760. The amount is based on an estimate of payroll and other options. A final premium will be computed after an audit of payrolls and subject to revisions.
A letter was submitted by Clasen & Schiessl (certified public accounts and financial consultants) pertaining to services for the city. The services would include preparation of monthly financial statements. There was no fee included in the letter/contract so the company will be contacted for that information.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.