Paul Bertelson

Quadna property owner, Paul Bertelson talked to the council about condominiums that will be available at the former Quadna Mountain Lodge.

Paul Bertelson, Minneapolis property manager,  was a guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting Sept. 13.

Bertelson’s trust purchased the Quadna Lodge property in October 2020. He updated the council as far as renovations completed and ideas for future projects.

